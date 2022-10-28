Police seize charge of cell phones in Chapecó valued at R$ 40 thousand

A 46-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested with nine cell phones at the access to Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina. The seizure took place around 9:30 pm on Thursday (27). The duo was located as they passed through Leopoldo Sander Avenue, Cristo Rei neighborhood.

As reported by the Military Police, the garrison received a complaint that a vehicle, a Ford/Ka model, arrived in Chapecó from the border with Paraguay. The couple would be with products from embezzlement, according to information from the PM.

During the approach, police found nine Apple-branded cell phones. There were five iPhone 11s, two iPhone 14s, an iPhone 14 pro Max and an iPhone 13 pro. All electronics were without the necessary documentation, according to the garrison. The value of the seized goods is approximately R$ 40 thousand.

After the approach, the police contacted the tax auditor of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, who requested the retention of the products for presentation to the Federal Revenue. The devices were sealed and seized.