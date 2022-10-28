Popular telephone can now be requested via CadÚnico; see how

Families enrolled in the CadUnique, will soon be able to count on a new service. O Popular Telephonethe name given to Special Class Individual Access (AICE), is a new tool whose main objective is to guarantee subscribers’ access to fixed telephony under special conditions.

Initially, it is important to point out that in order to have access to the Popular Telephone it is necessary that the families have their data updated in the portal of the CadUnique. Namely, according to the rules, the registration must be up to date for at least 02 years.

In addition, it is worth noting that the monthly cost of the subscription has a reduced rate of only R$15.00 per month. However, it is worth noting that the value depends on taxes in each state and the region where the concessionaire is provided.

Popular Telephone

O new People’s Telephone program already have defined rules. According to information from the Federal Government, the tool currently has a monthly deductible of R$15.00 (non-cumulative).

In addition, it is worth noting that the rules for using the Popular Telephone are as follows:

90 minutes : local calls to other landlines;

: local calls to other landlines; over 90 minutes: it will be necessary to insert credits in the Popular Telephone.

The same rule applies to calls to cell phones and national and international long distance calls.

As already mentioned, citizens who wish to enter the program must have their data updated in the Single Registry for at least 02 years. It is also very important to have information about family income and address up to date.

Therefore, those who wish to obtain the Popular Telephone will need to contact the dealership in their region. For this, the Family Responsible must carry out the procedure, having the Social Identification Number (NIS) and CPF at hand. However, if you do not have your CPF linked to CadÚnico, it will also be necessary to inform the Voter’s Title or the Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI).

After completing the information above, the concessionaire will consult the CadÚnico database and will verify if you are eligible for contracting the Telephone Popular. If the signal from the company is positive, the service must be done by the company within 07 days.

How to order this new tool?

From now on, it is important to point out that the numbers are already defined. See what they are:

10312 – CTBC Telecom

10314 – Hi Region 2

10315 – Telephone/Vivo

10331 – Hi Region 1

10343 – Sercomtel

How to apply for CadÚnico?

The registration is normally carried out in person at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) or at service stations of the Single Registration. In summary, the attendant conducts an interview with the family responsible, who must present some documents that prove his condition.

It is worth mentioning that the person responsible for the family must be at least 16 years old, have CPF or voter registration and preferably be a woman. In this sense, you will need to have your CPF or voter registration card in hand and provide at least one of the documents mentioned below for each family member:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF ;

; ID card – ID ;

; Work Card;

Voter Title;

Administrative Registration of Indigenous Birth (RANI) – only if the person is indigenous.