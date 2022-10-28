Predestined, about a mediumistic phenomenon, is the novelty on the screens – GAZ

Brazilian production gains prominence on movie screens today. The novelty on the national circuit is fateda film directed by Gustavo Fernandez, the same director of Globo’s telenovela Pantanal.

The drama tells the life and work of José Pedro de Freitas, better known as Ze Arigó, considered one of the greatest mediumistic phenomena of all time. The film is also showing at Cine Santa Cruz, in three times, in Room 1. Arigó was born in Congonhas do Campo, Minas Gerais, on October 18, 1922 (some say it was in 1921), and died in the same city ​​on January 11, 1971.

The historical character caught the world’s attention between the 1950s and 1970s, when he received spiritual guidance from Chico Xavier, in order to better deal with his gift. Arigó was the first medium to embody the famous spirit of the German physician Dr. Fritz, killed in World War I. Criticized by people who said he was a charlatan, or a fraud, Arigó did not charge for his services, which forced his wife, Arlete, to support the family with her work as a seamstress.

In the film, Arigó is played by Danton Mello, and Arlete by Juliana Paes. The cast also includes Marcos Caruso, Alexandre Borges, Marco Ricca, Cássio Gabus Mendes, João Signorelli and James Faulkner. The basis for the script is the book Arigó and the spirit of Dr. Fritz, written by American journalist and writer John G. Fuller.

Check out the complete schedule, with rooms, sessions and times:

Schedule from 1st to 7/9

PREDESTINED (PREDEINE) By Gustavo Fernandez. USA, 2022. With Danton Mello and Juliana Paes Genre: drama Indicative rating: 14 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 2:15 pm, 6:15 pm and 8:15 pm (2D)



AFTER: AFTER THE PROMISE By Castille Landon. USA, 2022. With Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Genre: Drama, Romance Indicative rating: 16 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 16 hours (2D, dub.) Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 18:30 (2D, dub.)



NO! DO NOT LOOK! By Jordan Peele. USA, 2022. With Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer Genre: Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller Indicative rating: 14 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 18 hours (2D, dub.); and 20:30 (2D, subtitled)



THE LEGENDARY DOG WARRIOR By Rob Minkoff and Mark Moetsier. USA, 2022. With Samuel L. Jackson Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family Indicative rating: free Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 14 hours (2D, dub)



DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO From Tetsuro Kodama. USA, 2022. With Masako Nozawa and Hiroshi Kamiya Genre: Action, Fantasy Parental Rating: 12 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 16:15 (2D, dubbed) Max Shopping – Room 2: 16:30 (2D, dubbed)



EVIL TWIN By Taneli Mustonen. USA, 2022. With Teresa Palmer and Barbara Marten Genre: horror Indicative rating: 14 years Max Shopping – Room 2: 20:30 (2D, dubbed)



DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE By Jared Stern. USA, 2022. With Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Genre: adventure, action Indicative rating: free Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 2:15 pm (2D, dubbed)



MINIONS 2 Genre: Animation, Children Indicative rating: free Cine Max Shopping – Room 1: 2:30 pm (3D, dubbed), until 9/6



