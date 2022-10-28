Profile makes suggestion of full list of strikers for Grêmio in 2023

In the final stretch of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio is already starting to design the season for next year. In view of the access to Serie A conquered last Sunday (23), after a rout against Náutico, many signings are planned in the squad for 2023.

Ramiro would have been wanted by Grêmio; midfielder should leave Corinthians

However, the club will have to juggle financially as revenues will still be meager in relation to the investment that will need to be made. In this sense, the profile Grêmio TimeLine, on Twitter, put today (27) a subject on the agenda: possible attackers to reinforce the gaucho club next year.

Among the suggested names are those of Pedro Raul, Bissoli, Gérman Cano, Calleri, Talisca, Retegui, Poveda, Perotti, Lucero and Suárez. In addition, the profile also asked for suggestions from followers, who cited players such as Enzo Copetti and Robert Morales.

Grêmio seeks a complete overhaul of the squad for 2023

Aiming to strengthen the squad for next year, coach Renato Portaluppi has placed the investment in great players for next year as a condition of their permanence to the candidates for the presidency of Grêmio. For the idol, the club will need to add players in practically all positions, since many contested athletes no longer have an atmosphere among the fans.

Therefore, Tricolor Gaucho is already starting to move behind the scenes to design next year’s season, when many changes are planned for the club. It is worth remembering that many names in Grêmio’s current cast have contracts ending at the end of the season, as is the case of Walter Kannemann, Nicolas, Bruno Alves, Elkeson, Edilson, Janderson, Rodrigo Ferreira, Diego Souza and Biel, which can considerably relieve the Grêmio payroll in 2023.

