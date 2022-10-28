Prosecutor drops fraud and corruption charges against Neymar and other defendants for transfer from Santos to Barcelona

The prosecutor announced this Friday (28) the withdrawal of charges against Neymar, who was freed before the Spanish court.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office announced this Friday (28) that it had dropped all charges of fraud and corruption against the striker. Neymar and other defendants who were being investigated for the transfer of the football star saints for the barcelonawhich took place in 2013.

Initially, prosecutors had asked for a two-year prison sentence for the PSGin addition to the payment of a fine of 10 million euros (R$ 53.17 million).

However, with the charges dropped, Neymar, his father and other accused, such as the former Barça president Sandro Rosellare free before the Spanish Justice.

Also former representative of the Catalan team, Josep Maria Bartomeu was not among the accused since the beginning of the investigations.

Barcelona, ​​Santos and the company N&Nwho manages the striker’s career, also have no more pending issues with the Spanish judicial bodies, as well as Odílio Rodriguesformer president of Peixe.

A source close to Neymar’s family told Reuters that the Baker Mckenzir office, which represents the athlete, would claim costs against the prosecution for what they consider “recklessness”, “bad faith” and “abuse of process”.

In addition, they must also file a lawsuit for damages.