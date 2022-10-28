Prosecutor drops fraud and corruption charges against Neymar for his Barcelona signing

The Prosecutor’s Office dropped, this Friday (28), all charges of corruption and fraud against Neymar and the other defendants in the trial held in Barcelona for alleged irregularities surrounding the player’s transfer to Barça in 2013.

The prosecutor announced the “drop of charges against all defendants and for all facts” for which they were prosecuted. In a statement, Neymar’s publicist said the case was definitively closed after “all the defamatory, biased and negligent attempts by the private accusers”.

The prosecution had initially asked for two years in prison for the Brazilian star and the payment of a fine of 10 million euros.





His parents, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and former Santos president Odílio Rodrigues Filho were also targeted, as were three legal entities: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company founded by the player’s parents. to manage your career.

All were accused by the investment fund DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s economic rights when he was a young promise, for allegedly hiding the real value of his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

FC Barcelona initially announced that the signing of Neymar cost 57.1 million euros (40 million for the family and 17.1 million for Santos), but the Spanish court calculated that the operation cost at least 83 million euros. euros.





For DIS – a sports investment fund that belonged to the Brazilian supermarket group Sonda –, Barça, Neymar and later Santos allied themselves to hide the real value of the operation through other contracts that were left out.

The company, which acquired 40% of the player’s economic rights in 2009, received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million officially paid to the Brazilian club.

As it considered itself doubly harmed, both for not having received its share of the real transfer and for the exclusivity contract signed by Neymar and Barça – which prevented other clubs from disputing the signing of the striker – the DIS fund asked for the refund of the 35 million euros that you calculate you have lost.

As a private accusation, the group also asked for five years in prison for the player, Rosell and Bartomeu, in addition to millionaire fines.



