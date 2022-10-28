Putin predicts ‘dangerous and unpredictable’ decade and talks about elections in Brazil

posted on 10/28/2022 05:57 / updated 10/28/2022 05:58



(credit: Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP)

Vladimir Putin’s lecture, followed by a question and answer session, lasted three and a half hours and had as its theme “A post-hegemonic world: Justice and security for all”. To members of the Valdai International Discussion Club, a Kremlin-allied think tank, Russia’s president attacked the West and issued a warning. “We are on a historic frontier. Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of the Second World War (in 1945),” declared Putin, who has been waging a war against Ukraine since February 24. , when he ordered his troops to invade the former Soviet republic. The deliberate attack provoked international condemnation and the imposition of financial sanctions.

According to Putin, the West is playing a “dirty, dangerous and bloody game” by denying countries their sovereignty and uniqueness. “The West’s entire domination of world affairs is coming to an end,” he assured. He advocated that the new global order be based on law, as well as being free, authentic and fair.” “The global economy and trade must become fairer and more open”, he commented. The Russian leader ruled out that the West is “in the command” of the planet. “They desperately try to do it. (…) A future world order is being formed before our eyes.”

Putin also said that Russia fights for the right to exist. “Russia is not defying Western elites, Russia is just trying to defend its right to exist,” while Western powers are intent on “destroying, erasing from the map” Russia, he said. In his speech, the Russian admitted that “it makes no sense in political or military terms” for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.





Confrontation

Lilia Shevtsova, head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow), told the Courier that Putin seems correct in his warning about the next decade. “The global order is falling apart. We are entering a period of confrontation between the great powers, which could involve nuclear blackmail,” she warned. She sees the Russian leader’s speech as an attempt to pursue some clear-cut goals. “Putin intends to prove that he will not back down from the Ukraine war and to rally the support of states averse to the liberal West, as long as they accept Moscow’s terms for a peace deal.” For Shevtsova, he wanted to take the position that Russia can continue with the confrontation, while the West is unlikely to be ready for a long battle.

Professor of history at the University of São Paulo (USP), Angelo Segrillo also agrees with Putin’s assertion. “This Ukraine war puts the situation between the West — the United States, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and Europe — and Russia in one of its toughest moments in the post-Cold War world,” he explained to the report. He recalled that NATO expansion has troubled the Kremlin for a long time. “In the late 1990s, when the phenomenon started, Russia was very weak. Now, the country has recovered economically, and Putin has denounced an existential threat to his country. for NATO to move closer to Ukraine.”

Still according to Segrillo, Putin bet all his chips on the war. “A defeat at the front could cost him power. In turn, the West has warned that it will not accept an escalation or the use of nuclear weapons. When feeling cornered, the Russian has an element of desperation, the possession of atomic weapons. . This can get things out of control.”





Angelo Segrillo, professor of history at USP

“As the rhetoric on both sides (Russia and the West) involves nuclear weapons, I see this decade as the culmination of the contradictions that have been building up in the post-Cold War world over time. This includes the expansion of NATO, the initially lukewarm and unfriendly from Russia, and now a confrontational stance embodied by Moscow.”

Angelo Segrillo, professor of history at the University of São Paulo (USP)





Lilia Shevtsova, head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Palace (in Moscow).

“One can try to guess what Putin wants with the nuclear rhetoric — whether it’s a bluff or a real threat. He wants the world to guess and be nervous. Most Russian analysts think Putin is rational and would hardly cross the red line. But we’ll know when the drama is over. The moment we see clashes when the two sides involved can’t reach a solution, not even a ceasefire. That hasn’t happened yet!”

Lilia Shevtsova, head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow)

Good relations with Lula and Bolsonaro



(credit: Caio Guatelli/AFP)

During the question and answer session at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked about the Brazilian elections. “I have good relations with Lula (PT), with Jair Bolsonaro (PL). We do not interfere in internal processes. (…) We know that, despite difficult situations within the country, they have consensus on cooperation with Russia, on cooperation with the BRICS. We have a consensus on the relationship with Brazil”, replied Putin. “We consider Brazil an essential partner in Latin America. That is what it is, and we will do everything to develop this relationship in the future.”

On February 16, eight days before Russia invaded Ukraine, Bolsonaro was in Moscow and was received by Putin in a three-hour meeting. In an interview with Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, the Brazilian president assured that “everything that was agreed”, during the conversation, Putin fulfilled. “A few ships arrived here, and we have guaranteed fertilizers for until the middle of next year,” Bolsonaro said. “I can’t avoid war, but I can’t bring hunger into Brazil for something so personal.”

Angelo Segrillo, professor of history at the University of São Paulo (USP), assessed that the relationship between Putin and Bolsonaro has grown since 2019. “The Brazilian president has never been an expert in foreign policy. Over time, given the difficulties of raw materials and fertilizers, due to the war in Ukraine, Bolsonaro made a pragmatic approach to Russia.

He recalled that, during the Lula government, Brazil witnessed an escalation in the relationship with Russia, within the BRICS – a group also formed by India, China and South Africa. “FHC took the first step by creating the Chamber of Cooperation with Russia, but it was not a priority. Even by preaching a more assertive foreign policy for Brazil, Lula saw the possibility of a relationship with Russia and China leveraging Brazil in the world scenario. In the search for a multipolar world, Russia finds it interesting to have Brazil as a partner, in order to increase its influence in Latin America”, analyzed Segrillo. “Whoever wins the elections, Putin will continue to maintain bridges with Brazil.”

Concern for the Amazon



(credit: Carl de Souza/AFP)

Two of the world’s leading newspapers highlighted the elections in Brazil and assessed the risks of a victory for Jair Bolsonaro. Both addressed the concern about the deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest. In an opinion piece that accompanies a little more than six-minute video about the political landscape in Brazil, the American The New York Times stated that Sunday’s vote “will determine the future of the planet”. “Something much more important is at stake than the leadership of one of the largest economies in the world. Whoever wins will inherit control of more than half of the Amazon Forest and, by extension, will determine the conditions for future life on Earth”, says the text.

“Because of increasing deforestation rates under President Jair Bolsonaro, the Amazon ecosystem is on the brink of catastrophe. The loss of millions of trees has caused reduced rainfall. Areas not yet transformed into farms are expected to shift from dense forest to dry savannah at as the Amazon reaches a ‘tipping point’ — of spiraling degradation, from which there is no return,” the text adds. Also according to The New York Times, for many Brazilians, this will be a “painful” election between two “profoundly imperfect” candidates. “But for the future of human life on this planet, there is only one right choice,” he concludes.

The video begins with images of “beautiful beaches, the sexy rhythm of samba, Carnival and football”, as well as the “glorious and wild Amazon”. Indigenous leader Txai Surui argues that the election is the last chance to save the Amazon. Images of the devastated forest accompany headlines about the destruction.

The two candidates for election are presented to the American public. Bolsonaro appears defending the coexistence between the environment and development, in addition to promising to “end the party” of the fines imposed by environmental protection agencies. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is shown as a president who adopted an aggressive plan to save the forest by creating conservation areas. “We all need a new president who doesn’t overthrow the Amazon,” says the narrator.

The British The Guardian published an editorial – text that reflects the position of the press vehicle – under the title “Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all”. “More than 2 billion trees were felled during Bolsonaro’s term. In contrast, analysts suggest that a Lula victory could result in an 89% reduction in tropical forest loss,” he attests. According to the Guardian, Bolsonaro’s extremism helped ensure that Lula formed a “compelling multi-party alliance, which included figures from the right”.

US denies existence of biological weapons

Russia’s accusations of Washington’s involvement in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine are “pure fabrication”, the US ambassador told the UN Security Council. “We all know that these claims are pure fabrication, without the slightest foundation,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “But I want to take this opportunity to put things in their place: Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program. The United States does not have a biological weapons program.” For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that, later this week, it will carry out an “independent verification” of two Ukrainian nuclear sites at the request of Kiev, which denies Russian accusations of having hidden evidence of the manufacture of a “bomb dirty”.