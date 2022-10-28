Putin says he has a good relationship with both Lula and Bolsonaro

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Thursday, 27th, that he has a good relationship with both the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as with the current president Jair Bolsonaro. The answer was given to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo at the closing session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Club – a discussion group linked to the Kremlin that holds a meeting between Russian academics, businessmen and politicians with international analysts.

“We have good relations with Lula and also with Mr Bolsonaro. We do not interfere in internal political processes, this is the most important thing”, said the Russian president when asked about a possible return of Lula to the presidency.

Putin on Lula and Bolsonaro: “There is consensus on cooperation with Russia”. The Russian president highlighted this Thursday (27) that he has a good relationship with the two candidates when answering a question sent by ‘Folha de São Paulo’. (Via: @SamPancher) pic.twitter.com/VvdvHcNARG — Metropolis (@Metropoles) October 27, 2022

Putin also stated that, regardless of who the new president of Brazil is, cooperation with Russia must remain the same and even be expanded. “We know that despite the sharp political dispute, in the internal political processes there is consensus (between Lula and Bolsonaro) on cooperation with Russia, consensus on our involvement in the BRICS, which is of fundamental importance to us. We have a relationship of consensus and interaction with Brazil. We consider Brazil to be our most important partner in Latin America and will continue to do so. We will do our best to further develop our relationships in the future.”

Bolsonaro and Putin met in Moscow in February this year Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

Continues after advertising

At the same event, Putin said that Russia defends its “right to exist” in the face of the West, which wants to “destroy it” at a time when Moscow is carrying out a military offensive in Ukraine.

“Russia is not challenging Western elites. Russia is just trying to defend its right to exist,” Putin declared.

Lula and Putin had a good relationship over the years of the PT government in Brazil Photograph: Estadão

For the Russian president, the next decade will be “the most dangerous” since the end of World War II. “The next decade is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of the 2nd World War”, he anticipated, adding that the situation is, “to a certain extent, revolutionary”. / AFP