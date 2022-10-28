Putin’s mentor’s daughter flees Russia after criticism of the regime

Journalist and former 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak fled Russia to Lithuania, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday 27. She left the country after having her apartment searched by security officers as part of a criminal extortion case.

+ Putin destroyed dream of union between Russia and Europe, says German president

The Lithuanian State Security Department confirmed to TASS that Sobchack entered the country using his Israeli passport.

On Wednesday 26, the journalist announced on her Telegram channel that the commercial director of her media company, Kirill Sukhanov, was arrested and accused of extorting a Russian state-owned company. President Vladimir Putin’s rival denounced this as “absurd” and an attack on her editorial staff.

“I don’t believe [nessas acusações] and I hope they now sort it out quickly and see that this is all some kind of nonsense,” she said.

Continues after advertising

Sobchak is suspected in the case of extortion of 11 million rubles (about R$ 950 thousand) from the head of the state corporation Rostec, Sergei Chemezov. The Russian government holding company controls all country’s aircraft manufacturers.

The daughter of one of Putin’s political mentors, Anatoly Sobchak, the socialite is one of Russia’s most controversial figures. She was once identified as a supporter of the Kremlin, but took a stance of opposition to the current president’s regime by becoming a presenter of one of the most prominent media outlets in Moscow, the television network. Twelve

+ Battle of Kherson: Russia ends withdrawal of 70,000 civilians from the city

Over the years, she has frequently criticized Putin, taking part in anti-government protests in 2011 and running against him in the 2018 elections. His decision to run for president was widely criticized by Russian opposition leaders, including Alexey Navalny, who accused his campaign of being a sham and labeled it a “Kremlin project”.

Specialists assess the journalist’s departure from Russian territory as an indicator of the increasing level of repression by the regime, since even figures linked to the government are being persecuted.