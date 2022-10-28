Real Madrid will make an offer for Endrick, says Spanish newspaper

Tomorrow’s cover (28) of the newspaper Marca, from Spain, features striker Endrick, from Palmeiras. The publication says that Real Madrid will make a proposal for the 16-year-old jewel.

“Order at Madrid: close with Endrick. The merengue club will make an offer for the Brazilian before an onslaught from Paris Saint-Germain. The 16-year-old striker, who has already made his debut for Palmeiras, would only arrive in Europe in the 2024/25 season”, says the cover of the Brand.

Although the call says Real will make an offer for Endrick, it is not possible to see further details on what the club would be willing to offer. The online version of the article had not yet been made available until the publication of the note.

With only three games incomplete for Palmeiras, the 16-year-old striker already has two goals and an assist, which make the contractual fine of 60 million euros (about R$ 320 million) not seem that high.

Endrick’s contract with the club lasts for three years, the maximum period allowed by law for a first professional contract. Thus, the agreement ends in July 2025.

Palmeiras sources have already told the UOL Esporte that the player hardly starts the 2025 season at the club. “It won’t be able to hold back,” he acknowledged.