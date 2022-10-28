Red Bull fined over R$37 million for breaking spending ceiling – 10/28/2022

Red Bull has entered into an agreement with the International Automobile Federation and will be punished with a fine of US$7 million (equivalent to 37.36 million reais) and a 10% reduction in the aerodynamic development time of the 2023 car for having past the 2021 budget ceiling. This procedure is provided for in the regulation and aims to avoid a longer trial process. The FIA ​​reiterated that at no time did the team act in bad faith or fail to cooperate in the investigations.

The 2021 season was the first in which this rule came into effect. Each team could spend $148.6 million a year, but the list of exceptions has about 30 items. Red Bull had been maintaining that it handed over its accounts in March of this year with figures well below the ceiling, but after the FIA ​​reviewed the accounts, pressured by Ferrari and Mercedes, it got different figures.

Indeed, the entity revealed that the team submitted a report in March noting that it had spent £114m in 2021. However, new calculations showed that £5.6m had not been included. With that, the team blew the ceiling by 2.152 million dollars. This corresponds to less than 2% of the ceiling and, therefore, Red Bull was included in the list of lighter penalties, when the ceiling is exceeded by up to 5%. By reaching an agreement, they got a reduction in the sentence.

The FIA ​​document also listed the 13 points that were added to Red Bull’s account later, including costs for food and social security for employees.

As the 2022 Constructors’ World Champion, and having led the championship for most of the year, Red Bull is already the team that is entitled to the least amount of aerodynamic development, under another rule that took effect last year and that gives more wind tunnel time and computer parts development for the teams further down the constructors’ table. With the penalty received for breaking the ceiling, Red Bull will now have 63% development, with Ferrari having 75% and Mercedes 80%, at least until these figures are readjusted again respecting the championship order at the end of June. of next year.

The question remains as to what the team’s budget this year will look like, as it became clear that the way they were computing certain items was different from the FIA’s interpretation.

The punishment will also go down in the history of the eventful 2021 season, which was much disputed on and off the track by Red Bull and Mercedes. There were numerous times throughout the year that a team threatened to protest the other, and the championship, which reached the last stage with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied, ended in a controversial way, with an unprecedented procedure of restart. The Dutchman passed the Englishman on the last lap and was champion.