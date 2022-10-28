Reebok nearby, Botafogo CT, confidence in the project… UFC fighter reveals conversation with Textor: ‘He confided several things’

Admin 47 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

UFC Fighter, Herbert Burns was the guest of the week on the “Glorioso Connection” podcast. supporter of Botafogohe revealed this Thursday (27/10) that he had a recent conversation with John Textor and learned some news about the club.

I met him. We went to the TJB party, Textor was there, he lives close to me, 30 minutes away. I was in the VIP area, on the side was Loco Abreu, a friend of his and Gonçalves. I was with my daughter. He came to my VIP area, we exchanged ideas, we ate together. Good people, I believe in the project said Herbert Burns.

He confided several things to me, which I cannot talk about. About player no. He spoke about the Botafogo project. For our material supplier, Reebok is, I don’t say closed, because it’s not signed. Black on white is missing. The tendency is to close. He had mentioned that he had a strong tendency to close with Reebok. I won’t say, because I said that the Israeli (Zahavi) was coming and he didn’t (laughs). But Tiquinho is there, glad he didn’t come. Little Tico plays like hell – declared the fighter.

FogãoNET store banner

Herbert Burns also spoke about the project of the new Botafogo CT.

Must have CT, start work next year. He explained that at Lonier he will do work in the pre-season, then the professionals will go there. Later on, the professionals will go elsewhere and the base will be in Lonier with a school. He should purchase land in Barra, I don’t know what he considers Barra, but I think it’s Vargem Grande. It has a lot of land, it has space – he explained.

It was cool at the party, we exchanged the biggest ideas, we sat down and talked. I already believed in the project, now even more so. Before we didn’t have anyone, we had Kevin on the team, today we already have quality players – he added.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Weverton takes Endrick to the mall and pays the striker R$9,000 sneakers

After scoring his first two goals as a professional player for Palmeiras, the boy Endrick …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved