Reebok nearby, Botafogo CT, confidence in the project… UFC fighter reveals conversation with Textor: ‘He confided several things’

UFC Fighter, Herbert Burns was the guest of the week on the “Glorioso Connection” podcast. supporter of Botafogohe revealed this Thursday (27/10) that he had a recent conversation with John Textor and learned some news about the club.

– I met him. We went to the TJB party, Textor was there, he lives close to me, 30 minutes away. I was in the VIP area, on the side was Loco Abreu, a friend of his and Gonçalves. I was with my daughter. He came to my VIP area, we exchanged ideas, we ate together. Good people, I believe in the project said Herbert Burns.

– He confided several things to me, which I cannot talk about. About player no. He spoke about the Botafogo project. For our material supplier, Reebok is, I don’t say closed, because it’s not signed. Black on white is missing. The tendency is to close. He had mentioned that he had a strong tendency to close with Reebok. I won’t say, because I said that the Israeli (Zahavi) was coming and he didn’t (laughs). But Tiquinho is there, glad he didn’t come. Little Tico plays like hell – declared the fighter.

Herbert Burns also spoke about the project of the new Botafogo CT.

– Must have CT, start work next year. He explained that at Lonier he will do work in the pre-season, then the professionals will go there. Later on, the professionals will go elsewhere and the base will be in Lonier with a school. He should purchase land in Barra, I don’t know what he considers Barra, but I think it’s Vargem Grande. It has a lot of land, it has space – he explained.

– It was cool at the party, we exchanged the biggest ideas, we sat down and talked. I already believed in the project, now even more so. Before we didn’t have anyone, we had Kevin on the team, today we already have quality players – he added.