Rio Major Pick’Em from Players and Influencers

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The dream of the platinum “round” of the IEM Major Rio 2022 it’s real. That’s because the Pick’Em Challenge is now available within Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and some of the game’s main personalities have already made their choices. Who goes 3-0? Who gets 0-3? Which teams will qualify? Who left the Brazilian teams out? With that in mind, the The Enemy selected influencers, casters, former and current players who answered all these questions.

Among the most prominent names are members of the Tribeas Gauls – partner of Omelet, mch, Apoka and company, in addition to kennySfor reserve player G2the legendary former player GeT_RighT and casters gio, ash, Napa and Pimp. Of course, the Pessegão de Interlagos could not be missing either. Check out all the choices below..

READ MORE

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitter

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitter

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitter

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitter

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/YouTube

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

counter strike: global offensive csgo valve fps pick'em challenge round pick'em iem major rio 2022

Photo: Playback/Twitch

Hey, listen! Come and subscribe to the channel The Enemy on Youtube. Also follow on Twitch, twitterFacebook and TikTok.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brasileirão: With a goal in stoppage time, São Paulo beats Atlético-GO and approaches Libertadores

Tricolor is in 8th place and enters the classification zone for the intercontinental tournament; Atletico …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved