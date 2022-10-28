Rodrygo and Militão ‘became Spaniards’ and solve Real Madrid’s problem that can influence even the life of ex-Flamengo

Rodrygo and Militão got a European passport this Friday (28), and Real Madrid now has no extra-community members

According to the ESPNthe attacker rodrygo and the attacker Eder Militão got their Spanish passports this Friday (28th).

With that, the Real Madrid no longer has non-EU players, as all foreigners now have dual citizenship.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Previously, also striker Vinicius Jr. had become a European citizen on 5 September, as shown by the ESPN.com.br.

This can even affect the midfielder’s situation. ReinierexFlamengoin the team meringue.

currently loaned to Girona, Brazilians do not have a European passport. This means that he could not be used by Real, which was already at the limit of extra-community members.

However, with the delivery of the Spanish passport and Rodrygo and Militão, the whites now have free places for foreigners.

This means that players who are currently on loan, such as Reinier and also the Japanese Takefusa Kubo (from Real Sociedad) can be added to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad from the 2023/24 season.

In addition, the Santiago Bernabéu giant must also change his stance on the ball market.

As the situation of non-EU players was over, Real Madrid did not look for foreign players in the last windows, as they could not even register them.

Now, with three extra-community vacancies released, this means that whites can hire gringos and then start the process to make them European citizens.