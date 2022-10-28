Russia completes operation to steal bones of Ukraine’s Prince Potemkin

Eighteenth-century conqueror was the founder of Kherson and Odessa and convinced his mistress to annex Crimea in 1783; he is significant to russians

Reproduction / Suvorov Museum



In the face of the counteroffensive of Ukraine in Kherson, which has been taking place since early September, Russian forces stole the bones of Prince Gregory Alezandrovich Potemkin from the 18th-century stone cathedral. The operation was part of a special Kremlin mission, and the reason behind the theft is linked to the memory of the 17th-century conqueror, according to the American newspaper. The New York Times. It was Potemkin who persuaded his lover, Catherine the Great, to annex Crimea in 1783. Founder of Kherson and Odessa, he sought to create a “New Russia”, a domain that stretched across what is now southern Ukraine to the along the Black Sea. In February, when Vladimir Putin launched the ‘military operation’ in Eastern Europe, he invoked a Potemkin vision. Still with the thought of restoring part of the empire of Russia, Kremlin forces descended into a crypt beneath a lone white marble tombstone inside St. Catherine’s Cathedral in order to steal Potemkin’s bones. To reach the remains, they would have opened a trapdoor in the floor and descended through a narrow passage, according to people who visited the crypt. There they would have found a simple wooden coffin on a raised dais, marked with a single cross. Under the lid of the coffin, a small black bag contained Potemkin’s skull and bones, carefully numbered.

The Russians didn’t bother to hide the theft, on the contrary, they exposed what they did. Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson region, said the remains had been taken east, but did not say the exact destination. “We transported to the left bank the mortal remains of the holy prince that were in St. Catherine’s Cathedral,” Saldo said in an interview broadcast on Russian television. “We transport Potemkin himself,” he added. It is still unclear where the prince’s remains are and what Russia intends to do with them, but historian Simon Sebag Montefiore hopes that Potemkin’s bones will reach Russia. If that happens, he believes he could appear in a “spectacle of frighteningly gross and pergisos ultranationalism”. Ukrainian activists confirmed that the church had been looted and that other items had been stolen.