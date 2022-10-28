Russia imposes conditions to restore power in Ukraine amid blackouts

Admin 53 mins ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev smiles during a meeting on the military-industrial complex at the Kremlin, September 20, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
The deputy head of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, announced conditions for the stabilization of energy supply in Ukraine. 10/28/2022 Contributor/Getty Images