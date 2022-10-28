Russia imposes conditions to restore power in Ukraine amid blackouts

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, announced conditions for normalizing energy supplies in Ukraine. In recent weeks, attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian power plants and power grids have caused blackouts in Kiev.

“The path to stability in the energy supply is different. It is necessary to recognize the legitimacy of Russia’s demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution. And then the light will come on…”, said Medvedev on his Telegram channel on Friday, the 28th.

The statement by the former Russian president and prime minister comes days after Ukraine’s energy companies complained about attacks on their infrastructure. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine’s power plants had been destroyed, causing nationwide blackouts.

Emergency power outages in Kiev continued into Friday morning as the city struggled to repair “significant damage” to facilities at DTEK, the local energy company.

In a statement, the company warned that “longer power outages are possible” and recommended that local residents use electricity “in moderation”, especially in the morning and evening.

Faced with the situation, the Ukrainian government decided to restrict energy supply, including street lighting throughout Ukraine from 7 am to 11 am, as a rationing strategy.

The water supply of the coastal town of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, was also the target of Russian sabotage, according to uBritish broadcaster investigation BBC, supported by experts from the United Nations.

The scarcity of vital resources in Kiev has raised fears that the population could face a difficult winter period.