Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in FP1 for Mexican GP







Load audio player

On the afternoon of this Friday (28), the formula 1 opened work for mexico GP. And in the first free practice session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguezdoubled the Ferrariwith Carlos Sainz in front of Charles Leclercbut with the double of red bull on the glue, having Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen marking the same time.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth and completed the top 10: Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel. Already Pietro Fittipaldi he was 20th in a very complicated session, with problems in the activation of the DRS and another with the engine, which ended his training early.

Read too:

FP1 comes in the midst of a very busy day in the paddock, with the release of the Red Bull and Aston Martin Violation Agreements regarding the budget cap and the 2021 financial regulation. The Austrian team was fined $7 million, in addition to from the loss of 10% of the 2023 aerodynamic tests for violating the spending limit.

Red Bull accepted the settlement, which prohibits it from taking legal action, but Christian Horner criticized the punishments, calling them “draconian” measures.

Aston Martin was fined $400,000 for violating regulatory procedures, even while operating within the ceiling.

FP1 brought in a huge number of non-starters in the cars, helping the teams meet their quotas of young talent: Jack Doohan at Alpine, Nyck de Vries at Mercedes, Logan Sargeant at Williams, Liam Lawson at AlphaTauri and Pietro Fittipaldi at Haas. .

After the opening 15 minutes, Verstappen was in the lead, with 01:22.291 done on hard tires, which were the ball of the day in the session. Pérez was second at 0s362, while Gasly was third at 1s270. Sainz was fifth, with Hamilton ninth and Leclerc still didn’t have time. Among the non-starters, Doohan was the best, in 13th, 2s833 off Verstappen’s time.

Pietro, on the other hand, was the 19th, and was back in the garage. Unable to trigger the DRS, the team brought him back to the pits to work on the car.

As the session approached the halfway point, some riders were already using the soft compounds, despite the intense heat. Leclerc led with 01min20s753, 0s148 ahead of Alonso in second, with Norris, Pérez and Bottas completing the top 5.

Shortly after, we had the first yellow flag of the session, courtesy of Verstappen, who attacked the corners of the intermediate sector very hard, after doing very well in the first. He tried to control the car’s trajectory, but he couldn’t and ended up spinning.

With 23 minutes to go, a red flag, due to the fact that Haas de Pietro was stopped in the middle of the track with engine problems.

The green flag was given again with 16 minutes remaining. At this point, Sainz was leading with 01min20s707, 0s046 ahead of Leclerc, with Pérez in third and Verstappen in fourth, both 0s120 and Alonso completing the top 5, while Hamilton was 16th, still out of time on the soft tyres.

The session still ended a few minutes early, due to a brake fire on Liam Lawson’s AlphaTauri, which caused a red flag.

In the end, it gave Ferrari. Carlos Sainz was the fastest in a one-two for the Italian team with 01min20s707, finishing just 0s046 ahead of Charles Leclerc. Tied for third and fourth were Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, both 0s120 off the Spaniard’s time. Rounding out the top 5 was Lewis Hamilton, 0s142.

Formula 1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez track this Friday for the second free practice session for the Mexican GP. FP2 starts at 18:00, with a duration of 90 minutes for the last tests of Pirelli with the 2023 tyres. You can follow the session on BandSports and on the F1TV Pro.

And take note: as soon as FP2 ends in Mexico, Free Friday LIVE on the channel motorsport.com on YouTube with the complete analysis of the first day of activities of the third-to-last leg of the 2022 season. Don’t miss it!

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club on YouTube

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unpublished and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to preference for reading comments during our programs. Don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in Formula 1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: