Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Charging for an Oscar: “I’d Rather Be Nick Fury” – Film News

The actor was only nominated once in 1994 for Pulp Fiction, a film directed by Quentin Tarantino.

After rebutting the criticisms of filmmakers devoted to Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson decided to nudge the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Despite already having an honorary Oscar at home, the actor said he doesn’t mind the fact that he’s never won a statuette competitively. Throughout his 50-year career, there has been no shortage of productions that would make him a winner, but currently he prefers to be in feature films that have become box office successes than to stay behind roles that can guarantee him the award.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Jackson vented about this relentless pursuit of having to be recognized by the Academy: “As crazy as I wanted to be about it, you know, thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or that and it didn’t happen,’ so I got over this issue a good few years ago, it stopped being an issue for me,” Jackson said. “I’ve always had fun going to the Oscars. I’ve always looked forward to winning a gift basket for presenting. I give everything to my relatives; my daughter and wife took some. It’s nice… But other than that, I’m over it.” , said the actor.

The star also said that he prefers to participate in major franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars than to be chasing a statuette. “I would never let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My measure of success is my happiness: am I satisfied with what I’m doing? you make this movie, it will win you an Oscar’. No thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or have fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in his hand.”

Finally, Jackson went on to address the issue of recognition: “This is the guy I chose to be, and I’m fine with it. I’m satisfied because that’s what I am. I’m the guy who says the lines that people see in t-shirts. There are actors who go through a career and no one can quote a line from them in a movie. People go to my movies to see how crazy I will be, or how many times I will say ‘motherfucker.’ Anything that makes them sit up to watch,” he concluded.

Despite all this, Samuel L. Jackson does not stop criticizing some decisions of the Academy and thinks that he should have won an Oscar for his performance in Pulp Fiction. With more than 150 productions under his belt, the actor to date has only one nomination: Best Supporting Actor for the role of Jules Winnfield in the classic 1994 film directed by Quentin Tarantino. That year, the trophy went to Martin Landau, who played opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood”.

About the actor’s future in Hollywood, we can expect his return to the role of Nick Fury in the series Secret Invasion of Disney+. The production will adapt one of the biggest events in Marvel comics in recent years and very dear to fans. In this arc, the heroes discover that their friends and foes have been secretly replaced by Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the cast also includes other important names, such as Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ben Mendelsohn.