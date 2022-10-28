Santos sends dossier to CBF and asks for investigation into refereeing errors

Santos sent a dossier to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) being tough and asking the entity to investigate possible off-field factors in refereeing errors. The letter was sent this Wednesday (26) after the controversy over the non-marking of a penalty in favor of Peixe in the defeat to Flamengo by 3-2, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

Signed by the club’s president, Andrés Rueda, the document has eleven pages with criticisms and demands to the Competitions Board and the Arbitration Commission, using images and links of the bid in which the midfielder Camacho, from Santos, received the ball in the area and fell in the dispute with the right-back Matheuzinho.

Peixe begins the letter by pointing out that it is the ninth time that he “is forced” to send a document to the CBF about arbitration in this edition of the Brasileirão in yet another “gross and grotesque mistake” committed against the club. In eight days and 3 consecutive rounds, the club claims to have suffered with arbitration, in the games against Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians and Flamengo.

The club believes that the note promptly sent by the entity suspending indefinitely the referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) and the person responsible for VAR, Adriano Milczvski (PR) shows the lack of preparation and states that the referee did not have the personality to mark the penalty. , leaving doubts about the intention. He still shows dissatisfaction for putting André Luiz “in the fridge” and not having been expelled from the referees’ panel.

Using the speeches of the VAR audio in the bid released by the CBF and the rules for the use of the video referee, Santos contests the argument as shameful and a stain on Brazilian football. The club sees all its work “thrown in the trash by a feeble and biased Refereeing Commission.”

The office uses strong words against the referee calling it amateur, incompetent, irresponsible and incapable of choosing Adriano Milczski, who had already made mistakes under the command of VAR. Finally, he reiterates that he never wants to be benefited and makes some requests to the CBF: the expulsion of André Luiz and Adriano from the four of the referees of the entity, that the pair never referee a Santos match again, a formal investigation into the errors and also about external and extra-field factors.