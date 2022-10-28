São Paulo and Fortaleza win, and Botafogo ends the 34th round in 10th position in the Brasileirão

O Botafogo spent the night inside the G-8, but will close the 34th round of the Brazilian championship outside the group that qualifies for the Liberatorsin 10th place, with 47 points. The difference remained at three points, with the victories of São Paulo and Fortaleza this Thursday (27/10).

With a goal in the 49th minute of the second half, the Tricolor Paulista beat Atlético-GO 2-1 at Morumbiand continued in eighth position, now with 50 points. Fortaleza defeated Coritiba 3-1 at Arena Castelãoand ended the round ninth with 48.

Also on this Thursday, the Atlético-MG won the Youth by 1 to 0 in Mineirão, relegated the gaucho club and went to 51 points, tying with the Atletico-PRwhich is in sixth place, but behind in the number of wins (13 against 14). The distance from Glorioso to the G-6, thus, remains at four points.

⚽ Missing games for candidates for a place in Libertadores:

Atletico-PR: Goiás (C), Internacional (F), Atlético-GO (F) and Botafogo (C)

Atlético-MG: São Paulo (F), Botafogo (C), Cuiabá (C) and Corinthians (F)

Sao Paulo: Atlético-MG (C), Fluminense (F), Internacional (C) and Goiás (F)

Strength: Palmeiras (F), Atlético-GO (C), Red Bull Bragantino (C) and Santos (F)

Botafogo: Cuiabá (C), Atlético-MG (F), Santos (C) and Athletico-PR (F)

America-MG: Red Bull Bragantino (F), Palmeiras (F) and Atlético-GO (C)

Saints: Atlético-GO (F), Avai (C), Botafogo (F) and Fortaleza (C)

📊 Updated ranking of Brasileirão-2022:

*Updated at 21:24