São Paulo plays badly, but beats Atlético-GO thanks to Felipe Alves

São Paulo played a very irregular match, but at this point in the championship, literally, the important thing is to score points. Tricolor snatched a victory at the last minute and grows in search of a spot in the next Copa Libertadores. In that sense, the 2-1 result over Atlético-GO was a great result.

Calleri opened the scoring in the first half and, even giving up spaces, the home team held off the Midwest team for a long time. But Baralhas would score a great goal in the second half to tie the match. Only at 49′ of the 2nd half, Luan, with a kick from outside the area, would guarantee the victory of São Paulo. More than the emotion of the three points, the goal crowns the definitive return of the jewel of the tricolor base, who fought all season against a thigh injury.

The victory leaves the Tricolor in 8th place, with 50 points. Atletico, with 33, is in the relegation zone, in 18th.

game chronology

Calleri opened the scoring for Tricolor in the 22nd minute of the 1st half, after a beautiful cross by Patrick. Baralhas equalized at 27′ of the 2nd. Luan scored the winning goal at 49′ of the 2nd half.

Sao Paulo’s game: A messed up team

São Paulo’s proposal was interesting, with Colorado as the first midfielder, making the team more creative in the exit to the game. In practice, the Colombian missed many important passes, and the team was unable to organize themselves to protect the entrance to the area. Atlético-GO bothered a lot and finished more on goal than Tricolor. In the second stage, São Paulo managed to get worse. But he scored in the end and took a breath.

It was bad in São Paulo: Colorado and Moreira made a lot of mistakes

Both the side and the steering wheel showed a lot of willingness and willingness to hit. Out of rhythm, the Colombian, however, messed up a little and gave his defense a scare with wrong passes. Moreira also struggled a bit in decision-making. Something common for such a young player.

It went well in São Paulo: Tricolor has a goalkeeper

Felipe Alves made more than a miracle in some of Atlético-GO’s good arrivals. Had it not been for him, defeat would have been inevitable.

Atlético-GO Game: Constant pressure

Eduardo Souza’s team played well in the first stage. Taking advantage of the space that São Paulo gave at the entrance of the area, Baralhas and Wellington Rato tired of dominating freely and creating good plays. Churín and Luiz Fernando were also “boring” and bothered a lot. In the second stage, Atlético-GO grew, drew and almost turned around. But as he missed many chances, he ended up being punished for the ball.

Atlético-GO had twice as many conclusions in the initial stage

São Paulo opened the scoring, but the visitors took more danger – twice as much, to be precise. There were ten conclusions against only five from São Paulo.

Calleri reaches historic milestone

The Argentine striker reached the mark of 25 goals in the season in 63 matches – he also provided five assists. With this year’s numbers, Calleri reached 45 goals for São Paulo and equaled fellow countryman Gustavo Albella as the third foreigner with the most goals for the club.

Luan warmed up the bench and became a hero

Quoted to start the match, midfielder Luan did not leave the bench. In his role, Colorado started the game, who is a second midfielder. When the Colombian left, Ceni opted for Tales, who also plays more advanced. Luan only entered the field at 35′ of the 2nd half. Given this, it is possible to conclude that he was not well physically. But, when he walked in, he made up his mind.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 1 ATHLETIC

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 34th round

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in Sao Paulo

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo – RJ (Fifa)

assistants: Thiago Farinha – RJ and Luiz Claudio Regazone – RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa – RJ

Yellow Cards: Patrick and Luan (SAO). William Maranhao (ATL)

Red card: Airton, from Atlético-GO

goals: Calleri, at 22′ of the 1st half, and Luan, at 49′ of the 2nd (SAO). Decks, at 27′ of the 2nd (ATL)

Sao Paulo: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Leo and Luisão; Moreira (Luan), Colorado (Galoppo), Nestor (Talles), Patrick and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (Eder) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Atlético-GO: Renan, Edson Fernando, Wanderson, Gazal and Jefferson (Shaylon); William Maranhão (Marlon Freitas), Gabriel Baralhas, Airton (Léo Pereira) and Wellington Rato; Luiz Fernando and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Souza