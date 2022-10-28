Selena Gomez didn’t know how to deal with bipolar diagnosis

Selena Gomez at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

About to launch the documentary “My Mind & Me”, the singer and actress Selena Gomez released a new teaser of the production in which he reflects on the way he accepted the diagnosis of bipolarity. The artist discovered the disorder in 2020, when she entered a mental health center.

At age 30, she says she had to learn to live with the disease on a daily basis. “When I left, I didn’t know how to deal with my diagnosis. What if it happens again? What if next time I can’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day,” she said in the video posted on TikTok.

“When I was a kid I was terrified of thunderstorms. I grew up in Texas and I was so scared that lightning and thunder would mean a tornado was coming, but my mom gave me these books for kids that explained storms and lightning and thunder and basically they said, ‘The more you learn about it, the less you will be afraid of it.’ And that really helped,” added Selena. She Check it out:

“My Mind & Me” is directed by Alek Keshishian, the same person responsible for “In Bed With Madonna” (1991), and will show the most vulnerable side of Selena Gomez. The documentary was filmed over six years, in secret, and will address the singer’s struggle with lupus, depression and anxiety. Watch the official trailer:

This week, Selana Gomez also announced that she will release a song inspired by her journey to accompany the release of “My Mind & Me,” which debuts on Apple TV+ on November 4th. The song won the same title as the documentary and arrives on digital platforms on November 3rd.