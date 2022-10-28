Selena Gomez shares beauty routine with Tik Tok followers – Metro World News Brasil

Selena Gomez, in addition to having her makeup line rare beauty, also makes a point of showing the importance of skin care. After all, she knows that taking care of the skin under the makeup makes the application of products translate to perfection.

The artist who has her TikTok account always up to date, shows all her skincare care to her fans and we’ve already taken notes. Check out video below:

In the caption, “Morning routine before makeup!”, Selena has makeup-free skin and holds each product before demonstrating how she applies it.

The singer starts her routine with gold patches under her eyes that are perfect for deflating the area, then applies a moisturizer and toner spray. For the hair, she passes a leave in with them still wet, and then carefully brush it, and then make a bun, starting the look of the day.

Far from finished, Gomez applies a golden lip mask, similar to eye patches, before moving on to body care, using the ever-popular in her videos, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream by Sol De JaneirO.

For your makeup, the star of Only Murders in the Building apply Rare Beauty’s With Gratitude Dew Lip Balm in tone”honor” and brush your full, fluffy brows to complete the look.

Gomez is ready for the day with the latest addition of earrings, a leather jacket and a confident pout.

In another more recent video, the star points to other affordable skin care products that she says she uses throughout the week. See below:

Among the comments, her followers comment that she is a “Skin influencer”. Also, with skin like that, you can’t help but want to be influenced, right? With or without makeup, it’s amazing!