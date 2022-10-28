Senate will draw shirts for the Brazilian team two days before the elections

The Federal Senate will draw, this Friday (28/10), two days before the second round of the elections, three shirts from the Brazilian soccer team.

The clothes will still be autographed by the re-elected senator Romário (PL-RJ), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The draw will take place in the midst of a sticker exchange event for the 2022 World Cup album promoted by Casa. The shirt of the Brazilian National Team has been used as a symbol of Bolsonarism, under the cloak of “patriotism”. Bolsonaro called on his voters to vote in green and yellow.

The banner distributed by the general directorate of the Senate also features the image of Neymar highlighted, alongside the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Messi.

Sought, the Senate assured that the action has no political-party connection.

“The exchange of stickers from the Cup album is one of the actions to celebrate the month of the Server in the Federal Senate, scheduled to take place next Friday (28/10), when it will be an optional point on account of Server Day”, he explained.

The purpose of the activity, according to Casa, is “to promote interaction between servers who enjoy football. They will have the opportunity to bring their children to exchange the repeated stickers”.

The shirts were donated by Senator Romário himself.

The justification given by the Senate is that Romário is the “only parliamentarian who is a former professional player and one of the main highlights of the 1994 World Cup, when Brazil won the Tetra World Football Championship”.