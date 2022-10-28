Sesi Lab will be inaugurated, in November, in the Touring building

By Samanta Sallum

Art, science, technology and education. The Touring Club, an iconic building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in the construction of Brasília, will host the SESI Lab. After undergoing restoration, the space will open on the 30th of November. The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) project, created to offer exhibitions, courses, films and educational activities, received more than R$160 million in investments.

national reference

The place, which was born to be a national reference, is being compared to the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro.

“The main objective of SESI Lab will be to arouse people’s interest in science and technology from experiences and experiences. It is a pioneering initiative in the country”, says the president of CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

bus station

The choice of Brasília to host the project went through a process of reaffirming the city as the federal capital and its inclusive potential. The proximity of the building to the bus station was an important factor. There is a daily flow in the region of 60 thousand people.

Athos Bulcão

An unprecedented panel by Athos Bulcão was installed in the building, whose restoration was coordinated by the architect Gustavo Feather.

Dispute

Brasília competed with other capitals that also wanted to host the technological museum. The president of Fibra in the DF, Jorge Jamal Bittar, worked to convince the CNI to bring Sesi Lab. And he also mediated with the GDF and the Legislative Chamber so that it was possible to establish a partnership with the national Sesi. It was necessary to pass a local law, proposed by Seduh, to allow the installation of the museum in Touring.

