Smartwatch: Amazfit Stratos 3 with 77% off on AliExpress

O Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch is at an unmissable price in AliExpress: with 77% off, it’s coming out for only R$516.24, and you can still pay it in up to 6 interest-free installments.

The Stratos 3 has a 1.34-inch screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, and is water resistant up to 50m (5 ATM).

It is ideal for you who lead a fitness life, as it has heart rate and blood oxygen measurement, 19 sport modes and results analysis.

In addition, because it has smartphone connectivity, you will be able to view notifications and change music, for example, while exercising.

Finally, according to the manufacturer, the watch has a range of 35 hours operating one mode (eg trail, running, swimming) and up to 70 continuous hours of GPS.

The promotional period continues until stocks last.

The product is shipped with free shipping from China to Brazil, however, it can be taxed at the IRS customs.

