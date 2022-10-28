Solar energy system will save BRL 4.8 million for the Judiciary

Solar power panel. (Disclosure / MS Government)

Photovoltaic energy system should generate savings of R$ 4.8 million for the coffers of the TJMS (Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul), estimates the president of the administration of Justice, judge Carlos Eduardo.

The first phase of system implementation has already started and should be completed in early 2023. The second phase, which includes the power generation plant, should start later this year, also ending in 2023.

According to resolution nº 482/2012 of Anel (National Electric Energy Agency), the implementation of sources that generate renewable energy can generate a reduction of more than 95% for the consumer.

The State government has also launched a public-private partnership that will allow the supply of solar energy to secretariats, foundations, agencies and other autarchies, in addition to the technical structure of Sanesul (Sanitation Company of Mato Grosso do Sul), which has buildings in all the regions of the state.

The generation at each location will be integrated into the distribution system, reducing costs for the public administration and expanding the total generation capacity in Mato Grosso do Sul. The concession period will be 23 years for the State and 18 years for Sanesul.

The future contractor has until January 6, 2023 to file the request for an access opinion with the Energy Distributors, in compliance with the current compensation rules provided for in the Aneel Resolution.