Spooky! Diver almost gets snapped by shark seconds before entering the sea – News

It was close! A scuba diver nearly became a shark’s lunch when she went off the boat for a swim off the coast of Haleiwam, Hawaii. The video shared on Instagram shows the moment when the animal comes out of the water with its mouth open.

Ocean Ramsey, a marine researcher, was about to enter the shark-filled site to remove a piece of plastic that polluted the water and could be dangerous for the animals.

Queen Nikki, a female tiger shark already known to researchers in the region, even came face-to-face with Ocean, who luckily avoided the encounter. “I saw a shark hitting a floating plastic so I ran to take it out and this was my greeting,” she shared on Instagram.







Realizing that the animal was approaching with great speed and its large mouth was open, the diver walked away quickly and climbed the ladder of the boat at the right time so she wouldn’t be bitten. Ocean didn’t look worried or scared, and just laughed at the situation.





So much so that, after the unexpected meeting with the king of the seas, she entered the sea for good without any worries.

On social media, the diver claimed the shark wasn’t trying to bite her: “I couldn’t see very far and I don’t think they could either, so I think Nikki was reacting more to my initial noise and my shadow. I always love it. see their white belly rising from the depths”.

Ocean also explained that this behavior, known as “spy hop,” is not common among sharks. Predators often stick their heads out of the water to check the surface at times when water conditions are poor.





Adding to the season of heavy rain and waves, which make the water more cloudy, with the fact that tiger sharks do not see very well, they end up swimming closer to the surface, which increases the risk of encountering them, as was the case with Ocean’s case.



SEE ALSO: Sneaky Shark Swims In Shallow Waters Of Busy Beach, Scares Sunbathers



