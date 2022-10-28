Step by step to take WhatsApp ‘online’: simple and easy!

WhatsApp is gradually releasing to all users the feature to hide the “online” status of contacts in the messenger. The function, available in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS), gives users the possibility to remove the information that appears just below their names. And, thus, it allows accessing the platform in an “invisible” way. But how to do it? Well, that’s what we’ll see.

First of all, it is important to note that the novelty is not yet available to everyone. But, to the delight of many, it is already being released little by little. This release has been in effect since August. In the following list, learn how this function works, what it can be useful for and how to activate it. You are curious? So follow along!

Is it possible to become “invisible” on WhatsApp?

For many users, yes, it is already possible. In summary, the function to remove WhatsApp online allows the user to choose whether or not his contacts know when he is using the messenger. Thus, it is possible to access the application in an “invisible” way, maintaining even more privacy.

The novelty, spotted for the 1st time in July, was discovered by the WaBetaInfo website, which disclosed in detail how the tool should work. Meta, the company also responsible for WhatsApp, reported that the feature would be available to everyone in August. However, as already mentioned, the function of using the messenger without attracting the attention of other users is not yet available globally, but it is gradually being released. To check if the function is available to you, you first need to update the app.

In addition, another detail is important: users who choose to hide “online” in the app will no longer have access to the status of other contacts on the platform. That is, if you remove the “online” and the “Last Seen” from WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to see when your contacts are using the messenger. In this sense, the function is very similar to the read receipt feature, which also removes the blue ticks from message senders if the recipient disables the tool.

See more: New WhatsApp feature promises to BLUR images; know how to do

Step by step to activate the feature

It is possible to remove WhatsApp online from both the Android and iPhone (iOS) app. In addition, the web version of the messenger also brings this possibility. Here’s how the process is done:

Remove “online” from WhatsApp on Android:

First, open the app and tap on the “three dots” icon located in the upper corner of the screen. Then tap on the “Settings” tab, go to “Account” and then “Privacy”. From there, select ‘Last seen and online’ and tap ‘Nobody’ in the ‘Who can see my ‘last seen’ section’. Just below, under “Who can see when I’m online”, choose the option “Even if ‘last seen’”.

Remove WhatsApp “online” on iPhone (iOS):

On the iPhone the procedure is very similar. So, to remove the “online” you need:

Access the app’s settings and click on “Account”. Then tap on the “Privacy” tab and then on “Last seen and online”. On the next screen, check the “Nobody” option under “Who can see my ‘last seen’” and then select “Even if ‘last seen’”.

Finally, the feature has not yet been released to everyone on WhatsApp Web. However, it seems that it will also be available in the “Privacy” tab. To access it, just open the web version of the messenger on your computer and tap on the “three dots” icon, located next to your photo. Then, just press “Settings”, access the “Privacy” tab and go to the “Last seen” option to change who will be able to see the last time you were online on the platform. If you don’t have an account, go to: www.whatsapp.com.

See more: WhatsApp: many people still do this, but it can be considered a CRIME