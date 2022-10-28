Taylor Swift: 3 details in the video for “Bejeweled”

This Tuesday, October 25th, Taylor Swift released the music video for the song “bejeweled”. The track’s video, featured on the latest album, “Midnights” (2022), has several references and details already captured by fans.

“Bejeweled” by Taylor Swift

A few hours after its premiere, the video for “bejeweled” surpassed 4.7 million views on the official channel of Taylor Swift from YouTube, as of this publication. known for its easter eggsfans did not take long to recognize the references included by the singer in the nearly six minutes of the clip.

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Swift even revealed that there is a PDF file to accompany all these easter eggs, as the clip is full of them and your team couldn’t keep up. In addition, the launch has other details such as special appearances.

1) Special participations

At the beginning of the video, the actress appears Laura Dernnext to the sisters Haim, playing a family similar to the Cinderella story – in which the singer herself is the princess. Later in the video, Dita Von Teese makes her appearance, dancing alongside Swift.

In addition, the producer Jack Antonoff marks its presence, as well as Zoë Kravitz and Sam Dewwho also worked on compositions for “Midnights”.

2) “Speak Now”

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the clip, the numerous references to the album “Speak Now”, Taylor’s third studio album. In addition to the video being released on the anniversary of the work (October 25, 2010), the singer appears wearing hair clips with the initials “SN”, the songs “Enchanted” and “Long Live” are played at the beginning and end of the song. clip and, still, in the elevator scene, the reference to the number and color of the disc.

Now, the suspicion of netizens is that “Speak Now” is the next album by Taylor Swift to win her “Taylor’s Version”, as the singer has done with previous titles, such as “Red” and “Fearless”.

3) Visuals

The clothes worn by Taylor in the video didn’t go unnoticed either. As mentioned in the item above, some make direct reference to “Speak Now” (2010), but there are other details such as the look of the “Reputation” tour (2017).

Even the colors of Cinderella’s (Swift) sisters’ dresses, played by the Haim sisters, are linked to each variant cover color of “Midnights”. Another detail is the singer’s clothes and hair as she leaves the elevator, which is very similar to the video for “Wildest Dreams”, from “1989” (2014), and “Mean”, also from “Speak Now”.