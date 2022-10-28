‘Ted Lasso’ star quotes children in Emmy-winning speech after Olivia Wilde’s tumultuous split – Monet

+



Jason Sudeikis mentioned his two children with actress and director Olivia Wilde in his 2022 Emmy speech (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Jason Sudeikis made mention of his two children, Otis (8 years old) and Daisy (5 years old), in his speech after winning the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for ‘Ted Lasso’, which he produced and starred in. The mention of his children comes amid the tumultuous end of his relationship with their mother, actress and director Olivia Wilde.

“I love you so much,” Sudeikis said after a brief mention of the children’s names on the awards stage.

The end of the nine-year relationship between Sudeikis and Wilde came amid the filming of the drama ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ (2022), directed by the actress. The actress denies rumors that her romance with musician Harry Styles, one of the film’s protagonists, began during her work on the film, when she was still with her now ex.

Actress Olivia Wilde with her children (Photo: Instagram)

Other rumors, however, state that one of the causes of tensions between Wilde and the film’s protagonist, actress Florence Pugh, was her catching her with Styles during filming. International websites reported that Pugh was upset after seeing Sudeikis visiting Wilde on set with her children when she was already with Styles.

Wilde recently complained about the way their split has been portrayed in the international press. She dealt with the subject of an interview on the website of Variety magazine.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

“The most painful element of it all has been attacks by women for making a decision that had my health and happiness in mind,” Wilde lamented about the breakup with Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde with ex Jason Sudeikis and musician Harry Styles (Photo: Getty Images)

Then she complained about the “absent mother” label: “When people see me without the kids, it’s always, ‘How dare she?’ I’ve never seen anyone say the same about a guy. And if he’s with his kids, he’s a f***ing hero.”

In addition to the trophy for best comedy series, ‘Ted Lasso’ also won the Emmys for best actor in a comedy series (Sudeikis), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Brett Goldstein) and best director in a comedy series (MJ Delaney). . Watch the video below of Sudeikis’ speech when he took the trophy for best actor in a comedy series: