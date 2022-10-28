The 10 Most Popular Original Movies on Apple TV+, According to Letterboxd

September 30, 2022 saw the release of The greatest beer race of all time on Apple TV+, giving the streaming service a new original movie to add to its catalog. While most platforms are focused on releasing as many original movies as possible, Apple TV+ has adopted a ‘quality over quantity’ concept.

They may not have released a ton of original projects, but most were well-received, including one that won the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars. Those with Apple TV+ and Letterboxd accounts have helped make certain movies the most popular on the platform above all others.

Billie Eilish: The world is a little blurry (2021)

Some of the greatest musicians in history have documentaries about their lives and Billie Eilish has joined the ranks with The world is a little blurry. This provided fans with an in-depth look at the creative process behind creating their debut studio album.

that album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go? amassed the Grammy and seeing how it was done is intriguing. The relationship between Billie and her brother Finneas, who produced the album, is at the heart of this story and with so many fans, it’s no wonder this was such a hit for Apple TV+.

Finch (2021)

Tom Hanks has established himself as an actor who can deliver when he’s basically alone on screen. He was mostly alone in The terminal and had one of his best performances castaway. While birdie might not be among Tom Hanks’ best films, he’s shown his solo acting talents again.

The story sees Hanks as the titular Finch who travels through a post-apocalyptic world with his dog and a robot companion he built. While not the most original or unique of the films, praise went to Hanks’ performance and stunning visuals.

State of the Boys (2020)

those who saw state of the boys has praised. The documentary focuses on a group of teenagers who come together to build a representative government from scratch while attending Boys State, Texas.

Although 1,000 teenagers were involved, the documentary focuses on a diverse group of four and it worked wonderfully, as it won awards at both the Sundance and South by Southwest film festivals. The film is a haunting and hopeful look at politics and its potential future.

Greyhound (2020)

Returning to a film led by Tom Hanks, greyhound it also acts as something similar to a movie he’s starred in before. on the same line as Captain Phillipsthis sees Hanks starring as the captain of a ship, except this story takes place during World War II.

Based on a 1955 novel the good shepherd, the film sees him trying to lead his troops to survive a battle while severely outmatched and unarmed, despite this being his first time in that position. The movie makes incredibly good use of the short 90-minute runtime and is easy to watch.

Cherry (2021)

on the surface, Cherry it’s not the kind of movie you’d expect to be as popular as it was. A plot that focuses on a man’s journey from college student to PTSD war veteran and bank robber trying to finance his drug addiction is the kind of premise that has been seen all too often.

That said, having the beloved Tom Holland in the lead role was more than enough to make people check it out. Reviews were sadly mixed, though praise was given to the lead performances by Holland and Ciara Bravo.

On the Rocks (2021)

The talented Sofia Coppola is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood today. From The Virgin Suicides for lost in translation for Marie Antoinettehis work is often well received and that’s what happened again with on the stones.

Alongside Bill Murray, Coppola wrote and directed this story about a father (Murray) and daughter (Rashida Jones) who spy on their daughter’s husband (Marlon Wayans) when she suspects he is having an affair. Of course, Coppola’s writing ensured that the father/daughter relationship was the core of the film and mixed emotion with strong comedy.

Gentle Royal Cha Cha (2022)

More people need to talk about how great Cooper Raiff already is as a filmmaker. His debut took place in 2020 S#!%house which was a darling of critics and its follow-up, Soft Royal Cha Cha is gaining even more acclaim.

Written and directed by Raiff (who also stars), the film follows a 20-year-old man struggling to find his place in the world who lands a job as a bar mitzvah presenter. He falls in love with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and befriends her daughter in this heartwarming comedy drama. Johnson is already being mentioned in the Oscar conversations for Best Supporting Actress.

Wolf Walkers (2020)

Despite its popularity among Apple TV+ releases, Wolf Walkers I still feel like it’s forgotten. In terms of ratings and reviews, Wolf Walkers is one of the best animated films in recent memory and is Letterboxd’s highest rated Apple TV+ original film.

It serves as the third part of co-director Tomm Stewart’s Irish folk trilogy after Kell’s Secret and song of the sea. They don’t connect in terms of story, but they were all well received. The plot focuses on a girl raised by wolf hunters who befriends someone who can transform into a wolf at night. The story, voice acting and animation style were all highlights.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Joel Coen, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand combine to make a recipe that screams Oscar bait. That’s exactly what happened to Macbeth’s Tragedywhich is a beautifully made adaptation of William Shakespeare’s legendary play, Macbeth.

While traditional Shakespearean dialogue may be difficult for some, the acting is top notch and the visual style is beautiful. Macbeth’s Tragedy was nominated for Best Actor (Washington), Best Production Design and Best Cinematography at the Oscars.

CODA (2021)

Speaking of Academy Awards, history was made when CODA won Best Film. It became the first film to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and the first to be distributed by a streaming service to win the top prize at the grand ceremony.

Winner of the three Oscars he was nominated for (Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Tony Kotsur), CODA became an indie hit. The film tells the moving story of a girl who is the only hearing member of her deaf family as she struggles to pursue her own dreams or stay at home to help those around her.