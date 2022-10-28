The 12 euro SPF facial moisturizer that celebrities love – Skin

With so much to offer on the market, it becomes increasingly difficult to choose a facial cream that suits our skin’s needs. The secret to never making a mistake is to choose a simple moisturizerbut with a powerful formula that respects all skin types and leaves it hydrated, protected and healthy, which, after all, is what matters most in skin care.

And if you’re thinking that a cream with these characteristics doesn’t exist, it’s because you still don’t know the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 25. Its formula, developed by dermatologists, offers UV protection while helping to repair the skin’s protective barrier.

With a light and non-greasy texture, this lotion is rich in 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which offers deep hydration throughout the day. It is even perfect for sensitive, normal and dry skin. As if that wasn’t enough, it also has a very affordable price for all wallets.

Recently, the model Sara Sampaio shared in stories from his Instagram account that he was a fan of this same cream. “A more economical face cream that I also love is this [Loção hidratante Facial FPS 25]. It has spf and is easy to find and carry. It’s also great for sensitive skin,” she wrote.

But it’s not the only one. Other celebrities like Blake Lively, Emma Chamberlain and Gabrielle Union already admitted to liking not only the cream, but also other products of the brand.

