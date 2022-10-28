The mystery of Hu Jintao’s red paste. New video reinforces rumors about the forcible departure of the former Chinese president – ​​Observer

The publication of a new video captured last Saturday, moments before former President Hu Jintao was forced to leave the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was being held, came to reinforce rumors about the reasons that led Xi Jinping to demand the departure of his predecessor.

While in China the name of Hu Jintao, who was President between 2003 and 2013, was erased from all news about the congress and became impossible to search on social networks such as Weibo, Chinese Twitter, in the rest of the world they multiply. theories about the reasons that may have led to the ex-leader’s departure — and at the heart of almost all of them is a mysterious red folder.

It can be seen in the 2 minutes and 56 seconds video released with a delay by Channel News Asia (CNA), Singapore: while telling him something impossible to understand, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, takes an A4 sheet from Hu Jintao’s hands, which he returns to the briefcase red on the table, in place of the ex-President. Immediately afterwards, Zhanshu takes the briefcase away from Jintao, apparently the same as the one all members of the congress have in front of them, and keeps it out of the reach of the former Chinese leader, who is still trying to pull it back to his side, apparently to the able to read, but without success.

