the objective is to locate the kitten hidden between the buildings

To test your internet users’ ability to perceive, visual challenges are published daily on the internet. In this test below, you will have a panoramic view of a city full of buildings. Your mission is to find the feline that is in one of these buildings. For this, you will need to exercise your observation skills, as the cat is camouflaged, and only 3% of internet users were able to locate it. Find the feline, good luck!

Kitten vision test in the building

A few months ago, the Instagram account of architecture students Emily Battaglia, Madelaine Ong and Michaela Senay from a university in New York, called Cats of Brutalism, became popular for creating montages of big cats in popular New York buildings. In perspective, the cats looked giant, and the buildings quite small.

Inspired by this, the engraving below simulates a large cat that is camouflaged in a building. However, although it is proportionately larger than regular cats, the virtual challenge cat is not bigger than the building it is in. Your objective is to locate it and, for that, you can use the techniques and strategies you prefer.

Strategies to locate

The kitten can be anywhere. It could be on one of the roofs of the buildings, it could be drawn on one of the walls of the building… There are several possibilities, and you can use different strategies to find it.

You can create imaginary vertical lines on the image and look closely from top to bottom. You can do the same, but drawing imaginary horizontal lines. Or, randomly search for the image.

However, this challenge is of great complexity, given that only 3% of Internet users found the result.

Result

The feline was camouflaged on the wall of a building, as if it had been drawn, as in the large graffiti drawings on buildings in São Paulo. Did you manage to locate it?