The secret communication of sea turtles and other animals – 10/27/2022

Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen says his recordings of 53 marine species change what we know about the evolution of sounds.

A scientist studied 53 aquatic creatures that were believed to make no sounds. And he found that, in fact, they can communicate.

Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen points out that these creatures always gave their messages, but humans never thought to hear them.

He used microphones to record species, including turtles, communicating that they wanted to mate or were hatching. And his findings rewrite some of what we know about evolution.

They indicate that all vertebrates that breathe through the nose and use sound to communicate descend from a common ancestor, which lived 400 million years ago.

There is a strong debate in evolutionary biology as to whether living things descended from a single ancestor or from several different origins.

Jorgewich-Cohen is a PhD student at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, and began working on the hypothesis that marine animals could communicate using sound. He used sound and video equipment to record 53 species in captivity around the world, including the Chester Zoo in England. They included 50 turtles, a tuatara, a lungfish and a blind snake.

These animals were thought to be silent, but Jorgewich-Cohen suggests they were not heard because they are difficult to detect.

“We know the song of a bird. You don’t need anyone to know what it is. But some of these animals are very silent or make a sound every other day,” he explained to BBC News.

Jorgewich-Cohen also suggests that humans have a preference for creatures that live on land and therefore ignore aquatic species.

Videos of the animals recorded when they emit noises allowed him to associate the sounds with certain behaviors, differentiating them from accidental sounds that don’t convey messages.

“Sea turtles sing from inside the eggs to synchronize hatching,” he says. “If they call from within [dos ovos]they all come out together and it’s easier to keep them from being eaten.”

Tuatara make noises to prevent other animals from invading their territory. Image: Getty Images

The researcher claims that turtles also make noises to indicate that they want to mate. It indicates videos of the turtles’ mating sounds that are popular on social media.

Jorgewich-Cohen also recorded noises emitted by tuataras ? a species of New Zealand reptile — to protect its territory. He then set about analyzing what the discovery reveals about the evolution of animals that make sounds.

Fossils often don’t “tell” scientists enough about animals that lived millions of years ago. Therefore, they compare the behavior of living animals.

Using a technique known as phylogenetic analysis, Jorgewich-Cohen tracked the relationship between animals that produce sounds.

The technique compares the behavior of a species, mapping it as in a family tree. If, for example, a human and a chimpanzee behave by making noises, this suggests that the common ancestor of the two species also produced sounds.

The researcher concluded that all vertebrate acoustic communication descends from a common ancestor, 400 million years ago – in the Devonian period, when most species lived under water.

This conclusion contradicts recent research that traced communication by sound to several different species 200 million years ago.

Water snakes can also ‘talk’, according to research Image: Patrick Viana

Biologist Catherine Hobaiter, who was not part of the research, told BBC News that the recordings of these 53 species were well-received and add to our knowledge of acoustic communication.

“Comparing species like chimpanzees and humans only takes us back a few million years,” she explains. “We need to look at how common features among much more distant relatives extend our understanding to hundreds of millions of years ago.”

The research was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

– This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-63410505