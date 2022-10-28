The Walking Dead star reveals premiere date for Negan and Maggie spin-off

With The Walking Dead coming to an end, fans can’t wait for the Negan and Maggie spin-off to debut. Named Dead City (City of the Dead, in literal translation), the derivative is set in the ruins of New York. But after all: what is the premiere date of the new series?

The Walking Dead is currently airing its 11th (and final) season. The final episodes should show the long-awaited war between the Commonwealth and the other communities of survivors.

Continues after advertising

It is worth remembering that The Walking Dead already has two spin-offs on display: Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond.

We reveal below everything that Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead’s Negan – revealed about the Dead City spin-off; check out.

The Walking Dead’s Negan reveals the release date of the Dead City spin-off

At a New York Comic-Con panel, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead’s Negan, revealed key details about the Dead City spin-off.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will follow the adventures of Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a New York ravaged by the undead.

One of the most important reveals from The Walking Dead panel was the release date of Dead City.

According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the new derivative of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC in April 2023. In addition, the interpreter of Negan confirmed that the 1st season will only have 6 episodes.

Originally named “Isle of the Dead”, the new spin-off of The Walking Dead was announced in March 2022.

At Comic-Con, Jeffrey Dean Morgan also revealed expectations for Negan’s journey in Dead City.

“I’m so happy to hear that Negan and Maggie’s journey will continue. I really enjoy playing Negan, and I’m really excited to continue his story in New York with Lauren.”

According to Negan’s interpreter, the New York setting is one of the great assets of The Walking Dead spin-off.

“Zombies in urban environments have always been a really cool image… But in the Empire State Fifth Avenue? At the Statue of Liberty? It’s the biggest city in the world. The background is amazing, but the story Eli Jorné came up with is even better,” Morgan concluded.

In the United States, The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres in April 2023. In Brazil, the spin-off does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, you can check out the final stretch of The Walking Dead on Star+. Click here to subscribe to the platform.