“The White Lotus”: From Hawaii to Sicily, Award-Winning Series Continues to Satirize Privilege and Toxic Masculinity

The social satire “The White Lotus” returns to HBO Max this Monday, October 31, for a second season.

In the first season, set in a Hawaiian resort, upper-class privilege and social differences are the focus of argument from creator Mike White (writer of “School of Rock” and creator of series “Enlightened”) and a cast that included Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge or Connie Britton, among others, embody characters as unbearable as they are charismatic. The story had a conclusion and made it seem like “The White Lotus” could end in the first season, but 20 Emmy nominations and 10 statuettes later, a second season arrives on HBO Max.

The premise is similar: rich people with various kinds of defects will spend a week in a resort and there is a death in the background that we will only find out who it is at the end. The scenery and the cast are renewed: from Hawaii we move to Sicily and from the cast of the first season only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries return and actors such as Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham or Aubrey Plaza join the team.

SAPO Mag was talking to part of the extensive cast of the series about what this new week of vacation at a resort brings us, now with seven episodes (one more than the first season).

“This season is even more epic than the first. There are more characters, it’s darker, but it’s also just as fun. And we have a lot more time to tell the story, with seven episodes instead of six, which is pretty important.” , explains Adam DiMarco, who plays Albie, the youngest member of the Di Grasso family, who decides to take three generations of men on the trip: Albie’s father, played by Michael Imperioli, and his grandfather, whom F. Murray Abraham embodies. .

Recurring Themes and New Debates in “The White Lotus”

credits: HBO

If the theme of class privilege remains central, there are other themes to emerge in more depth in season two. “There’s a big theme of sexuality and gender and sexual politics, but also male toxicity. It’s a big theme covered in every storyline, really, as well as how we react to it,” explains Theo James, who plays Cameron Sullivan, a husband who seems to make the perfect match with Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and who travels in the company of another couple of friends, played by Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe.

“We started out as the perfect couple. We seem rich and in love and we have a family, we have all of that, but the series’ evolution takes us into the black hole where all the characters fall. Our characters begin to unravel the complexities of relationships, the darkness behind them. While there is love, there is also a high level of toxicity”, describes Theo James.

“What does Mike [White] does really good is to start a debate. People don’t necessarily learn from your toxic behavior. They do not necessarily arise in a traditional way. It’s about starting a conversation. But of course my character represents a very high level of male toxicity.”

“There are still the themes of class and privilege, but a lot of that is now implied by the very fact that they’re staying in an amazing five-star hotel. I think Mike also looked into these other themes like sex. It’s all about sex,” actor Adam DiMarco tells SAPO Mag.

“I also think perception is a big theme this season. We also have a lot of paranoia. All these people can be in the same situation or in a similar situation, but see it differently. There’s a lot of reflection on what other people think about.” us”, he adds.

Actress Haley Lu Richardson is one of the new names in the cast, in the role of Portia, Tanya’s assistant (Jennifer Coolidge’s character), who takes her with her on the trip but doesn’t want her husband to notice her presence.

“Portia was at a very lost time in her life, she has a deep anguish and a longing for something that makes her feel fulfilled. And she knows a guy, Albie, who is so sure and would give her kindness and stability, but that isn’t enough for her and where she is in her life,” says Haley Lu Richardson of her character.

Three Italian women and the responsibility of representing Italy

credits: HBO

Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Granno and Simona Tabasco were the three Italian actresses chosen to play the “locals” in the cast.

The setting is that of a postcard Sicily, but the three characters escape the commonplace and represent three very different Italian women.

“I feel the responsibility and the pressure to represent Italy in the series, Italy at this very moment. Sometimes there are things that are the idea of ​​the postcard from Italy, but at the same time Mike is so brilliant that he painted three women’s portraits. Italian women that are so far from the cliché. They are so powerful, so original. For me, as an Italian actress, I read my role and I was so excited”, explains Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays Valentina, the resort’s manager.

Beatrice Granno plays Mia and Simona Tabasco plays Lucia, two women who enter the resort to take advantage of the guests’ money and status. Michael Imperioli’s character Dominic has an affair with Lucia and there are several intimate scenes throughout the season.

“We see, throughout the season, that Lucia and her character go around a lot and we’re never really sure where she’s going. I also had the help of the intimate scene coordinator to help build the scenes. I was happy for seeing the result, for having been a simple process”, explains Simona Tabasco.

“I’m very curious to see how Italy will receive these characters,” adds Sabrina Impacciatore, whose character Valentina is something of a counterpart to Murray Bartlett’s in season one, albeit with very different personality traits.

“I was terrified when I got the role. Murray Bartlett is a genius. He’s become an icon of the show. I was so terrified, I couldn’t sleep well for weeks. I was obsessed with his role. And then I realized that I had to calm down. She was a different character. In the first season, the character had been written in an explosive way. Valentina is a more implosive character. After weeks without sleep, I started to create her layers, of how implosive she is , how she hides things, from her innocent inner side. In the end I loved Valentina and now I miss her”, says the Italian actress.

In the first published reviews, the second season of “The White Lotus” seems to follow the same level of praise as the first. For actress Meghann Fahy (Daphne Sullivan in the series) it’s easy to see what’s unique about the series: “One thing that really sets the series apart is the way Mike doesn’t necessarily create any of his characters to have an arc that changes them. I think in a lot of shows you see characters go through one thing and then evolve. And that’s true, to some extent, this season, but I think what’s so refreshing and unique about ‘The White Lotus’ is that Mike doesn’t go that route. He creates characters and sets them free, he’s not worried about tying up loose ends.”

The second season of “The White Lotus” arrives this Monday on HBO Max.