The woman who beheaded her friend out of greed and threw her body away in a suitcase

  • Helena Wilkinson, Jeremy Britton and Bethan Bell
  • BBC News

Mee Kuen Chong

Mee Kuen Chong, aka Deborah, hadn’t been seen for 16 days when her body was found.

What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her body in a suitcase, store it for two weeks and then dispose of it in a forest 200 miles away?

For Jemma Mitchell, 38, the answer was simple.

“Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The facts alone of this case are shocking,” said Chief Detective Jim Eastwood of the London Metropolitan Police in the UK.

