Timothée Chalamet Says Dune: Part Two Evolved Him as an Actor | Films

Currently working on the recordings of Dune: Part Twoin a recent interview, Timothée Chalamet states that just like Paul Atreides, his character, have evolved positively as an actor for a sequel.

The second feature film of the Oscar-winning title is finally in the works, and its universe seems to expand further and further. In his plot, Atreides will continue his “journey of revenge” accompanying the adaptation of the second half of the first work of the same title by Frank Herbert.

Although he has already starred in several projects, talking to the man girlsthe actor Timothée Chalamet compares his evolution as an actor and Paul Atreides as a warrior, showing himself proud to participate in Dune: Part Twosince the production has made him grow in his profession.

“It is fascinating. And it’s something you usually can’t do with movies. Revisit. I’m actually feeling it with Dune. Talking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I first did this and was taken aback by the size of the film. And now, as Paul Atreides becomes more secure in his heels, I feel more secure in my heels too.”

More information about the Dune sequence

With script and direction again by the award-winning and acclaimed Denis VilleneuveBesides Timothée Chalamet returning to the lead role, the cast will also feature Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and the already confirmed additions of big names like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

THE Warner Bros. recently anticipated the premiere of Dune: Part Twonow scheduled to hit theaters in November 3, 2023.