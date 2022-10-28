Tite receives visits from Filipe Luís, Fernandinho and Kaká

World champion with the Brazilian team in 2002, former player Kaká visited the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro, last Monday (24). The CBF released photos of the meeting with the coordinator of the selection Juninho Paulista and the president Ednaldo Rodrigues, as well as confident statements about the sixth world championship in Qatar. What no one said is that Kaká’s trip to the entity’s headquarters went far beyond a courtesy visit.

Kaká and other former players of the selection went through a kind of sabbath with the technical commission of the selection, including Tite. According to the UOL Esporteleft-back Filipe Luís and midfielder Fernandinho — both still active for Flamengo and Athletico-PR — have already gone to the CBF for this kind of “Roda Viva”, an interview on various subjects.

“It’s a look from the outside in. We ask the questions and they [jogadores] look from their point of view”, summarizes Tite.

Kaká is a former player of almost one hundred matches for the national team, present in three editions of the World Cup. [2002, 2006 e 2010]. Fernandinho was at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and Filipe Luís, at the latter. The duo participated in the cycle for the Qatar Cup under Tite, but stopped being called up three years ago. Everything that involves the Cup from the athlete’s point of view is what Tite hopes to understand when meeting with the trio.

“The athlete’s observations and analysis for the technical committee, what kind of evaluation do you have, what weighs you down in the World Cup, what ails you, frightens you (…) Talk, external (…) We exchange information and grows. When there is discernment, ideas, it always enriches”, says Tite, in an exclusive conversation with UOL.

Kaká visited CBF headquarters and met with Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the entity, before the World Cup Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In these meetings, the player is face to face with as many professionals from the technical commission of the selection that is in the CBF at the moment. During Kaká’s visit, for example, assistant Cleber Xavier and performance analyst Bruno Baquete were traveling to Europe to watch games in Juventus, Roma, Sevilla and Barcelona and were unable to participate in the Sabbath. Tite participated before traveling to England on Tuesday.

The idea of ​​the technical commission is to understand where it can act in the relationship with the players based on concerns that these veterans have had in past editions. In order to solve problems that may arise in the Qatar World Cup more quickly.

Filipe Luís has not played for the national team since the 2019 Copa América, but he is still important Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

One of Filipe Luis’s observations, for example, has already provided the basis for Tite’s reflection behind the scenes. The Flamengo left-back said that every time he entered the field at the World Cup he thought he was seen by the whole world at that moment and that took away the naturalness of his actions. Tite has already left the sabbath thinking about exposure, mental aspect and the development of this naturalness in being the focus of attention, even more in a group of young players like the selection.

Tite uses psychology technique in meetings

in contact with the UOL in which he explained what he intends to do with these meetings with former national team players, Tite mentioned the name of a psychology technique called “empty chair”, which would be more or less the idea of ​​the technical committee for the chats.

The technique was developed by the American Fritz Perls in the last century. According to psychologist Alberto Dell’Isola, it consists of this: “The person sits in front of an empty chair and talks to him, as if he were a real person.”

The idea is that this imaginary person with whom the examinee “talks” is someone who participated in some relevant moment in his life. The goal is to close unresolved issues in the past, get in touch with the event in an emotional way, and repair what was pending.

As much as in Tite’s case, the occupants of the empty chair are himself and the other professionals on the technical committee, the purpose of the task is similar to the technique of Psychology: to help overcome traumas and understand problems from the act of talk about matters that were not the subject of reflection at the time they happened.

Away from the couch, Tite’s next important challenge is the announcement of the 26 squad for the World Cup on the 7th, at 1:00 pm (Brasília time). The team debuts in the World Cup against Serbia on the 24th.