Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Cast and Where to Watch Marvel Movies | Films

The most recent Spider-Man movies are starring Tom Holland and are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Therefore, Spidey constantly interacts with other Marvel characters, affecting the timeline of other films. Since the first production, released in 2017, Peter Parker has been living with his aunt May and trying to find out how he became a superhero, in addition to living love stories and facing powerful enemies. The films also feature Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. in the cast.
O TechTudo has organized the latest Spider-Man titles in order of release below to explain the story and which streaming platforms are available on.
🎬 7 games that will be adapted for series and movies on streaming
Spider-Man has films starring Tom Holland that are part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes
👉 What are the best Spider-Man games? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark (Iron Man) in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Photo: Playback/IMDB
After first appearing in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May and has a love interest in MJ, played by Emmy-winning actress Zendaya (Euphoria). The superhero has Tony Stark (Iron Man), played by Robert Downey Jr., as a great mentor, and discovers that there is a new enemy on the loose: the Vulture (Michael Keaton). The film is available on Disney+.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Mysterio is played by actor Jake Gyllenhall in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Photo: Reproduction / IMDB
The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), which, without giving away spoilers, affected everyone’s lives in a significant way. Peter Parker leaves for a school trip abroad and receives an unexpected visit from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to recruit him for a mission. The superhero teams up with Nick to fight evil and face various villains, in addition to the enigmatic appearance of Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhall (October Sky and Donnie Darko). The film is available on Netflix.
Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021)
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) makes up the cast of Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB
Spider-Man’s identity has been revealed to the whole world and Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes), to help him cast a spell and everyone forget who he is. When the spell goes awry, dangerous enemies from other worlds appear, and Peter Parker is forced to understand what it really means to be Spider-Man. The film is available on HBO Max.
Meet the cast of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy
Actor | Character
|Tom Holland
|Spider man
|Zendaya
|MJ
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Iron Man
|Benedict Cumberbatch
|Doctor Strange
|Michael Keaton
|Vulture
|Jake Gyllenhaal
|Mystery
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Nick Fury
|Marisa Tomei
|May PARker
|Jon Favreau
|Happy Hogan
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Pepper Potts
|Jacob Batalon
|Ned
|Cobie Smulders
|Maria Hill
|Benedict Wong
|Wong
with information from disney, Esquire, hackernoonIMDB (1, two and 3).