Ukraine withdrew from US peace talks ‘by order’

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of withdrawing from peace talks in March “on orders” from the United States, although “a very, very difficult balance has been struck” between Kiev and Moscow.

“Actually, the text was ready. (…) And then, suddenly, the Ukrainian side disappeared from the radar, said that it did not want to continue the negotiations anymore”, lamented the spokesman of the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, before to state that President Vladimir Putin considered it “obvious” that “such a rejection of the agreements already established was clearly by order of Washington”.

“It’s totally obvious,” he insisted.

The press questioned Peskov about the statements made the day before, after Putin’s meeting, by Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who said that his Russian counterpart was willing to negotiate with Kiev.

According to Peskov, Russia is “ready to secure its interests at the negotiating table”.

“We want to, but in this particular case, we are talking about complete reluctance on the part of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly ruled out the possibility of negotiating with Moscow and denounced Putin’s “prepared rhetoric”.

At the end of September he was more categorical and said he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is its president.

Negotiations between Kiev and Moscow have been stalled since March and both sides are exchanging accusations for this blockade.