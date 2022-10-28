Universal Pictures Doesn’t Worry About Barbie

head of Universal Pictures, Donna Langley isn’t worried that Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan’s next film, shares its premiere date with Barbie.

“We like our current date. What I can say about Chris (Nolan) and Emma (Thomas) is that they are both smart and experienced enough to do their homework and make their own decisions.”

declared to Business Insider.

“The only thing I will say is that we had a long-time acquaintance, and I made it very clear over a long period of time that we would love to make a movie with them and be their marketing and distribution partners.”

In any case, it is certainly one of the most interesting “confrontations” of the next year as far as the box office is concerned.

Oppenheimer will tell the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, heading the research and development of the atomic bomb that ended World War II, under what was secretly called the Manhattan Project. .

The main cast has Cillian Murphy (The origin), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Matt Damon (Bourne), Emily Blunt (On the Edge of Tomorrow, Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (007: No Time to Die), Benny Safdie (Good behavior), Gary Oldman (Batman Begins), Josh Harnett (Black Hawk Down) and others.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

What is this movie about?

Due to the huge controversy surrounding the theatrical release of Tenet, Nolan has decided to end his long collaboration with Warner Bros.and Universal Pictures won the competition against other studios by meeting some important requirements.

The director asked for a budget of $100 million (showing that the scale will be smaller compared to previous works), full creative control, 20% of the box office and a six-week period where Universal cannot release any other productions in theaters.

In this third, it’s something that helps lessen competition and generate greater profit for the director personally, as well as for Universal.

In addition, it has already been confirmed that the film will be in theaters between 90 and 120 days, without the possibility of reaching any streaming platform or purchase and rent.