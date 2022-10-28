Vasco x Sampaio: fans detonate narration by Clber Machado, from Globo

Clber Machado was harshly criticized on social media

Fans from several clubs in Brazil complained about Clber Machado’s narration of Sampaio Corra’s 3-2 victory over Vasco, this Thursday (28), in So Janurio, for the 37th round of Serie B.

When the ball was lifted into the area, in the 54th minute of the second half, Jocio broke the tie. Clber Machado took a few seconds to narrate the goal and there seemed to be a mood of regret in the air.

Profile of Sampaio fans mocked on the networks. “Clber Machado very happy narrating the goal of a northeastern club (or would it be foreign?) in Rio de Janeiro. It’s like this no, si (sic)”.

Several fans complained about the narration






Now, Vasco only needs a draw in the decisive game against Ituano, in the last round, to guarantee a spot in the elite of Brazilian football.

Teams confirmed in Serie A in 2023

If Londrina wins, at the Café’s stadium, this Friday, at 7 pm, the Itu-SP team gets access with a victory over Vasco.

