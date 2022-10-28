Virada Esportiva: free children’s races take place on the outskirts of São Paulo – Esportividade

By Sportsmanship

A series of children’s and youth races will be one of the highlights of the schedule of the 15th Virada Esportiva in the city of São Paulo, scheduled for November 5th and 6th, 2022, Saturday and Sunday. The Pangea Institute for Cultural and Sports Action (Ipace) will be paid by the city hall to organize them in five places in the city of São Paulo. The inscriptions (Click here) are free and entitle each participant to one breast number, one t-shirt and one bag.

Those born in 2019 and 2020 will run 40 meters; in 2017 and 2018, 50 meters; from 2013 to 2016, 100 meters; from 2009 to 2012, 150 meters; in 2007 and 2008, 300 meters. Upon completing the course, you will earn a medal.

José Bonifácio Residential Complex (east zone of São Paulo; on Saturday), São Miguel Paulista (east zone; on Sunday), Jardim Santo Elias (Pirituba; northwest region; on Saturday), Jardim Três Marias (Guarapiranga; south zone; on Saturday ) and Paraisópolis (south zone; on Sunday) are the neighborhoods that will host the kids races.

In 2022, the state government will be the biggest investor in Virada Esportiva in São Paulo. The state sports department made R$9.688 million available for the event; the municipal, R$ 2,306,254. Ipace is one of four entities contracted by the city after a selection process.

