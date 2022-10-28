Vítor Pereira maps needy positions at Corinthians and makes indications

Coach Vítor Pereira has participated in the planning of the Corinthians for 2023. Even without knowing if he will stay at the club, the coach has pointed out some important diagnoses for the football department to strengthen the team next year. Among these notes, VP made clear to the Corinthians direction the priority in the search for a left-back, a forward and a striker.

In the case of the first position, Vítor’s staff understands that he lives between two dangerous limits: an athlete of advanced age, whose importance is much more focused on experience than on the technical part, which is the case of Fábio Santos, and a younger piece, which needs to mature a little more, especially in highly emotionally charged games, such as Lucas Piton.

Vítor Pereira with president Duílio and football manager Alessando in his presentation to Timão, in February (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians)

The Corinthians board has already made it clear to Vítor Pereira that it will go to the market to reinforce the squad for 2023, following the guidelines given by the professional. So far, the coach has not indicated names, only athlete profiles. And the management of the alvinegro club will try to align these diagnoses with market opportunities that fit the standards adopted by the football department when it goes shopping: no-cost or low-cost signings, such as loans and acquisition of players at the end of the contract, or investment. in athletes that will make Timão profit in the future.

On the left-back, the Corinthians priority is Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani, but played last season on loan at Cruzeiro. Raposa’s highlight in the Brazilian second division title, Bidu is currently worth 1 million euros (R$), which is Bugre’s request.

For the end, Corinthians has not yet found a great market opportunity. Paulinho, ex-Vasco and who currently defends Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, would be that athlete. The player is at the end of his contract with the German club and wants to return to Brazil. Timão was even interested, but Atlético-MG put a heavy load on the business and is well advanced with the athlete. The Corinthian management has the profile of not entering an auction per athlete.

For centre-forward, the name of the time is Pedro Raul, vice-top scorer of the Brasileirão, for Goiás, with 18 goals. The striker belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, who will ask for 3 million dollars (R$) for the athlete. Timão is the team in Brazil that has more advanced conversations with the player’s staff and is confident of having him in 2022. Vítor Pereira really likes the option.