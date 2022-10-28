Vivo Easy Plan releases new payment method

If you are a customer or intend to be on Vivo’s Easy plan, a modality of the operator that is usually an excellent cost-benefit for the consumer, you will now have another payment option. Before, the plan only accepted payment via credit card, which alienated potential interested parties.

But now it has changed. It turns out that Vivo is already offering the option of payment via Pix when purchasing packages and services. With this, Vivo Easy becomes more democratic, since payment by credit card is no longer mandatory.

With the new option, the payment process does not change and remains the same, and a Copy and Paste code will be generated via Pix after closing the purchase. With this code, the customer can pay their bank or digital wallet directly in the app.

As the operator explains, the purchase is validated immediately after the transaction. The payment option via Pix is ​​also available for single package payments, as well as the Vivo Easy Prime plan.

About Vivo Easy

Vivo’s plan is one of the cheapest from the operator and can be cost-effective, as its main advantage is the accumulation of internet that is not used. That is, if the customer buys a 50 GB franchise, he can use it for as long as he wants, as they do not expire. It can last a month or a year, as long as it is not consumed all, it will be available for use.

Vivo still has a Prime version, where the internet package also does not expire, but it is a plan that is closer to the conventional ones, as payment must be made monthly, like a Control plan.

Recently, to make its franchise even more accessible, Vivo launched Vivo Easy Prime Light, at a cost of R$ 29.99/month, including unlimited calls, WhatsApp without discounting the franchise and 6 GB of internet.

The plan is ideal for those people who use little mobile internet, don’t make calls every day and just want to use the instant messaging application. In addition, the customer is still entitled to R$ 10 in cashback, which can be converted into more gigs or unlimited daily apps.

At the moment, Vivo has more benefits in the modality for those who hire its Easy Prime plans. In addition to giving cashback of up to BRL 30, it is offering a discount of up to BRL 20 in the first month of the contract through a coupon.