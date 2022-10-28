Vojvoda goes to Canindé to pay promise for Fortaleza to stay in Serie A

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda was in the city of Canindé on the morning of this Friday, 28, and was received by Fortaleza fans in the city, which is 110 kilometers from the capital of Ceará.

The coach’s illustrious presence in the city had a purpose: to fulfill the promise of Fortaleza’s permanence in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. As found out the Sports THE PEOPLE, the commander arrived at Canindé around 8:30 am, along with Toinha and other club employees. He visited the Basilica of San Francisco and then attended mass in the Nossa Senhora de Lourdes grotto.

After fulfilling his promise, the Argentinian visited the Cajuzinho steakhouse, a Fortaleza fan in the city of Canindé, where he was welcomed by other Leão do Pici supporters in the city and took the opportunity to take pictures and sign autographs.

parish priest’s request

Before leaving the city, Vojvoda met the parish priest of Canindé, Frei Gilmar. The priest, who is also a Fortaleza fan, made a request to the coach: that he not leave the Tricolor. The commander smiled and hugged the vicar, revealing that he intends to stay at the club despite the proposals he has received.

As found out the Sports THE PEOPLE, Vojvoda even received a proposal of around R$ 3 million per month from an Arab club. However, the commander has patience to deal with the renewal of the bond and is already talking about planning for 2023.

