Vojvoda highlights Fortaleza’s focus on Libertadores and explains context for staying at the club – Play

After the victory of Strength upon coritiba, Juan Pablo Vojvoda revealed that talks about staying at the club in 2023 should take place soon. The Lion has already secured a spot in an international competition in 2023. It remains to be seen if it will be South America or Libertadores. In a spectacular recovery campaign in the Brazilian Championship, the team faces the final stretch as decisive.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda Fortaleza coach My head, I tell you the truth, has to be in the next game. After the championship is over, there will be time with the World Cup approaching. This window, this rest will be for more days. I’m in no hurry in this situation. Not the club. Clubs that are in the Brasileirão are not in a hurry to do so either. I believe that Fortaleza and Vojvoda have to find the moment calmly, analyze the situation. It could happen this week or the next ones, but it could also be after the championship ends.

Vojvoda emphasizes the importance of finding the right moment to agree on a possible stay at Fortaleza. In addition, he details what the tone of the conversation should be like thinking about 2023.

“We haven’t talked to the board yet. This week was not the time. There was Atlético-MG, and I had my head in the game today (Coritiba). The board knows and will find a fair time to do so. So, we have to sit down and evaluate first all this year, what happened, what Vojvoda and the coaching staff think. It was the state championship, Libertadores, the mid-year window, the structure of the club… Not only with team formation, but as the club has been projected to continue growing, being able to give my vision, they help me too. This conversation will take place in due course. From there, we have to always look for the best for the club. We talk continuously, and Marcelo Paz always says: ‘Is it good for Fortaleza? If it’s good for Fortaleza, we’ll do it. If it’s not good, we have to go the other way’. So I will continue with those same words and I have to respect the president’s words,” Vojvoda said.

Fortaleza reached eight games without defeats. It is the longest unbeaten streak in the league. In addition to no longer having a chance of being relegated, the tricolor has already secured a spot in an international competition in 2023. It can be South American or Libertadores, but the Argentine makes the preference clear.

“That is the objective: to continue fighting for Libertadores. And we are working day by day. It will be difficult, but we have possibilities. And we have a team that will respond at important moments, as it is responding. There are still four games to go and we have to go into each of them with the utmost attention, because every point is really important in this final stage of the Brasilierão”, explained the coach.

Fortaleza returns to the field next Wednesday (2), when it faces Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. The duel will be at 16:00 (Brasília time) and is valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: